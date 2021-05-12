AUD/USD remains on track to close below 0.7750, loses more than 1%

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD looks to post its largest daily percentage loss since March. 
  • US Dollar Index rose sharply after US inflation data.
  • Wall Street's main indexes suffer heavy losses on Wednesday.

The AUD/USD pair broke below 0.7800 on Wednesday and fell sharply in the second half of the day pressured by the broad-based USD strength. As of writing, the pair was down 1.33% on a daily basis at 0.7735.

US CPI data fuels USD rally

The data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed on Wednesday that annual inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 4.2% in April from 2.6% in March. Additionally, the Core CPI climbed to 3% from 1.6% in the same period. Both of these reading surpassed analysts' estimate by a wide margin and triggered a strong upsurge in US Treasury bond yields.

At the moment, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 4.3% on the day and the US Dollar Index is rising 0.62% at 90.72.

Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes are down between 1.5% and 2.4%, providing an additional boost to the safe-haven USD.

In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Thursday, the HIA New Home Sales and May Consumer Inflation Expectations will be featured in the Australian economic docket. Later in the day, the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and April Producer Price Index (PPI) figures from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus as well.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7731
Today Daily Change -0.0109
Today Daily Change % -1.39
Today daily open 0.784
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7762
Daily SMA50 0.7711
Daily SMA100 0.7718
Daily SMA200 0.7487
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7857
Previous Daily Low 0.782
Previous Weekly High 0.7863
Previous Weekly Low 0.7674
Previous Monthly High 0.7819
Previous Monthly Low 0.7531
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7843
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7834
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7821
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7802
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7784
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7859
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7876
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7896

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.21 as US CPI smashes estimates

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.21 as US CPI smashes estimates

EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.21 after Core CPI came out at 3%, far above 2.3% projected. The robust figures may hasten the Federal Reserve's tightening. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends slump sub-1.4100 as dollar rallies

GBP/USD extends slump sub-1.4100 as dollar rallies

GBP/USD has  extended its decline after US CPI beat estimates with 4.2% while Core CPI came out at 3%. Earlier, UK GDP beat expectations with -1.5%. Volatility is rising.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD tests $1,820 as USD capitalizes on US CPI data

XAU/USD tests $1,820 as USD capitalizes on US CPI data

The XAU/USD pair fluctuated wildly in the early American session as investors assessed the latest inflation report from the US. After spiking to a daily high of $1,843, the pair reversed its direction and dropped to $1,820 area.

Gold News

Top 3 Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC may drop to $34,000, taking the rest of the market with it

Top 3 Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC may drop to $34,000, taking the rest of the market with it

Bitcoin price defining a bearish top formation after weeks of indecision. Ethereum price blitzes bears with steady price momentum. Ripple price fails pattern test, poised for further losses.

More Crypto News

US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation

US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation

American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures