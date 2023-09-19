AUD/USD remains confined in a range below mid-0.6400s, moves little after RBA minutes

- AUD/USD continues with its struggle to gain traction on Tuesday and remains confined in a range.
- The September RBA meeting minutes fail to impress traders or provide any meaningful impetus.
- Subdued USD price action lends some support as traders move to the sidelines ahead of the FOMC.
The AUD/USD pair extends its sideways consolidative price move during the Asian session on Tuesday and remains confined in a familiar trading range held over the past week or so. Spot prices hold steady around the 0.6435-0.6430 area and move little following the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) September monetary policy meeting minutes.
The Australian central bank did consider raising rates by 25 bps, though the case to hold was stronger as the recent data did not materially alter the economic outlook. The minutes further revealed that the RBA remains ready to tighten further should inflation prove more persistent than expected. In the absence of fresh hawkish signals, the minutes do little to influence the Aussie or provide any meaningful impetus to the AUD/USD pair in the wake of speculations that the RBA might have already ended its rate-hiking cycle.
The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, remains on the defensive below a six-month peak touched last week and is seen lending some support to the AUD/USD pair. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive directional bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's key central bank rate decisions, including the Federal Reserve (Fed). The US central bank is scheduled to announce the outcome of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday and is widely anticipated to leave interest rates unchanged at 5.50%.
Investors, however, seem convinced that the Fed will stick to its hawkish stance and have been pricing in the possibility of one more 25 bps lift-off by the end of this year. Furthermore, the incoming resilient US macro data, along with still-sticky inflation, should allow the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer. Hence, the focus will remain glued to the accompanying monetary policy statement. Apart from this, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments will be scrutinized for cues about the future rate-hike path.
This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the AUD/USD pair. In the meantime, hawkish Fed expectations remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and favour the USD bulls, suggesting that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside. This, in turn, suggests that any meaningful appreciating move might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6434
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.6437
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6431
|Daily SMA50
|0.6552
|Daily SMA100
|0.6615
|Daily SMA200
|0.6703
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6449
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6417
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6474
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6378
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6437
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6429
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.642
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6402
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6387
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6452
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6466
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6484
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0700 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD lost its recovery momentum and declined below 1.0700 in the American session on Tuesday. Disappointing housing data from the US weighed on the market sentiment, helping the US Dollar stage a rebound and causing the pair to start pushing lower.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2400 amid cautious market stance
GBP/USD reversed its direction and dropped below 1.2400 after spending the early European session above that level. The negative shift seen in risk sentiment, as reflected by falling US stocks, provide a boost to the USD and weighs on the pair ahead of the key central bank events.
Gold retreats toward $1,930 as US yields edge higher
Gold price lost its traction and retreated toward $1,930 after rising to the $1,940 area earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day above 4.3% in the early American session and didn't allow XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
XRP price fights risk of decline, sustains above $0.50 despite NYDFS action
XRP price sustained above critical support at $0.50, fueling a recovery in the altcoin. The recent bearish catalysts in the market threatened the asset’s recovery.
$1 billion convertible senior notes send NIO shares tumbling
Nio (NIO) stock has dropped 5.6% in premarket trading on Tuesday following the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) upstart’s announcement of $1 billion in senior convertible notes.