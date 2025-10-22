AUD/USD remains below 0.6500, possibly due to foreign outflows from Australia

AUD/USD remains subdued for the second successive session, trading around 0.6490 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair depreciates as the Australian Dollar (AUD) loses ground, likely weighed down by foreign outflows reflected in the decline of commodity-related stocks, including Gold and major mining companies. It is important to note that Australia is one of the world’s largest exporters of Gold.

Gold miners fell nearly 10% to their lowest level in more than three weeks and are heading for their steepest decline since April 23. The drop came after a sharp fall in bullion prices, as investors took profits following Gold’s record high earlier in the week.

However, the downside of the Australian Dollar could be restrained due to the optimism over a breakthrough in the United States (US)-Australia trade agreement. US President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese signed a USD 8.5 billion critical minerals agreement at the White House on Monday, aimed at securing access to Australia’s abundant rare-earth resources amid China’s tighter export controls.

The US Dollar (USD) could come under pressure amid concerns over a prolonged federal government shutdown and potential delays in key US economic data releases, including Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), adding uncertainty for financial markets and the Federal Reserve (Fed).

The US government shutdown has entered its fourth week as the Senate on Monday failed for the 11th time to advance a House-passed measure to fund the government and end the ongoing shutdown. The 50-43 vote fell mostly along party lines. This marks the third-longest funding lapse in modern history.