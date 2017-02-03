AUD/USD remains a wild card

Bollinger Bands® on AUD/USD 1hr charts continue to reflect a volatile environment, but one with no dominant trend on higher time frames.



ADX tracks below 30 suggesting a sideways price action. Endorsing this view, the 50-period simple moving average is locked in-between the 200 and the 800-period SMAs. From a larger perspective the AUD/USD still appears ranged sideways.



Traders may look for buy opportunities using divergences between price and oscillators, targeting the 800-SMA. A clear break of the 50-SMA below the 200 would switch the tone to bearish.

