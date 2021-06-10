AUD/USD regains 0.7750, up for first weekly gain in three amid downbeat USD

- AUD/USD stays firmer after snapping two-day, two-week downtrend.
- US dollar tracks weaker Treasury yields, back gains of equities, commodities and Antipodeans.
- US inflation jumped to multi-month high, ECB revised up economic forecasts, Aussie data were positive too.
- US bipartisan Senators teased agreement on infrastructure deal.
AUD/USD holds onto the previous day’s recovery moves from the weekly bottom around 0.7755-50 amid the early Friday morning in Asia. The quote refreshed week’s low in a quick reaction to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data before adding more than it lost to head for the first daily gain in three days, not to forget snapping a two-week south-run.
The sustained weakness of the US Treasury yields stopped the US dollar from recovering despite strong inflation. This in turn pushed equities and commodities, also helping the Aussie pair.
No fears of known things…
Although the key US economics unveiled higher-than-expected price pressure into the world’s largest economy, markets offered a little reaction the previous day. The reason could be traced to the fact that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) has already signaled this to happen and termed it “transitory”. That said, the headlines US CPI marked the fastest jump since 2008 to 5.0% YoY while the Core CPI rallied to the highest in 30 years with a 3.8% figure.
It’s worth noting that the European Central Bank (ECB) matched wide market forecasts to keep the policy settings unchanged but revised up economic projections. As per the latest ECB guide, the GDP is likely to grow by 4.6% this year (up from 4.0%) and 4.7% in 2022 whereas inflation is upwardly revised to 1.9% for 2021 and 1.5% for 2022.
Elsewhere, the news suggesting US bipartisan Senators’ agreement over the infrastructure deal and the Sino-American Commerce Ministers’ positive hints for the trade and investment ties also back the AUD/USD moves.
It should, however, be noted that the chatters over the UK and the US-backed push to the Group of Seven (G7) allies to recall investigation over the covid origin and differences with China probed the market optimism on Thursday.
Amid these plays, US 10-year Treasury yields refreshed three-month low while the Wall Street benchmarks also cheered the bond-buying. However, the US dollar index (DXY) dropped, which in turn helped AUD/USD.
Given the latest news over the US infrastructure spending plan approval, coupled with the start of the G7 meeting, AUD/USD may have a volatile day despite a lack of major data/events at home. On the other hand, US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for June, expected 84 versus 82.9 prior, will decorate the calendar.
Technical analysis
A convergence of 50-day and 100-day SMA, around 0.7730-25, repeatedly restricts short-term AUD/USD downside, suggesting another bounce to the 0.7800 threshold. However, any further advances will be capped by the 0.7820 hurdle.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7751
|Today Daily Change
|20 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26%
|Today daily open
|0.7731
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7743
|Daily SMA50
|0.773
|Daily SMA100
|0.7728
|Daily SMA200
|0.7541
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7763
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7724
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7774
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7644
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7892
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7674
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7739
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7748
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7715
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7676
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7755
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7779
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7794
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD contained by sellers aligned at around 1.2200
EUR/USD ends the day with modest losses after the ECB left its monetary policy unchanged and US inflation was upwardly revised. Yields leading the way.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41, shrugging off strong US CPI
GBP/USD has been extending its recovery above 1.41. The dollar is unable to take advantage of robust US inflation figures. Headline CPI jumped to 5% YoY, above 4.7% expected.
XAU/USD bid on dovish FOMC expectations
Gold is testing the bearish commitments at critical resistance. Ther FOMC is the next major event for the gold market following Thursday's US CPI. The bond markets are priced for dovish outcome and gold is enjoying some potentially short-term dollar weakness.
JPMorgan warns of BTC bear market as backwardation mirrors 2018
Backwardation occurs when the current price of an underlying asset is higher than prices trading in the futures market. Traders capitalize on backwardation by selling short.
US Inflation Analysis: As high as it gets? Fed may still stick to “transitory” stance, dollar could suffer
US headline inflation hit 5% in May, more than 4.7% expected. Prices of used cars and airfares were among the upside drivers. The Fed may still see through these reopening struggles and refrain from any major change.