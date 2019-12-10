AUD/USD recovers modestly on renewed trade optimism, trades above 0.6800

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US and China are reportedly planning to delay December 15 tariffs.
  • Broad USD weakness helps AUD/USD recover during American trading hours.
  • Coming up: Westpac Consumer Confidence data from Australia. 

The AUD/USD pair rose to 0.6840 area during the Asian trading hours supported by upbeat data from Australia and higher-than-expected inflation readings from China. However, the pair struggled to preserve its momentum amid a lack of positive developments surrounding the US-China trade conflict and slumped to a fresh weekly low of 0.6800 before recovering modestly during the American trading hours.

The National Australia Bank's Business Conditions Index stayed unchanged at 4 in November but beat the market expectation of 2. Moreover, the annual House Price Index came in at -3.7% in the third quarter following the second quarter's reading of -7.4% to help the Aussie find demand.

In the second half of the day, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that the US' and China's trade negotiators were working toward delaying the December 15 tariff hike to provide a boost to the market sentiment and trade-sensitive AUD.

Markets remain cautious ahead of key events

During the Asian session on Wednesday, Westpac Consumer Confidence Index from Australia, which is expected to fall to -0.7% in December from 4.5% in November, will be looked upon for fresh impetus. More importantly, investors will be looking to see what China has to say about the WSJ report.

Later in the day, the FOMC will release its policy statement and Chairman Powell will be delivering his remarks on the policy outlook. Ahead of this event, the US Dollar Index is down 0.22% at 97.45 on Tuesday, helping the pair stay afloat above the 0.6800 handle.

Previewing Wednesday's FOMC meeting, "following three cuts in a row, we expect the Fed to remain on hold (target range 1.50-1.75%) when it meets next week," said Danske Bank analysts. "FOMC members have made it clear that they think the 'current stance of monetary policy is appropriate' and that they now want to wait sometime and see how things play out before acting again."

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6811
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 0.6831
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.681
Daily SMA50 0.6814
Daily SMA100 0.681
Daily SMA200 0.6914
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6839
Previous Daily Low 0.6819
Previous Weekly High 0.6863
Previous Weekly Low 0.6762
Previous Monthly High 0.6929
Previous Monthly Low 0.6754
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6827
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6832
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.682
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.681
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6801
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.684
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6849
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6859

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

