AUD/USD recovers intraday losses in the aftermath of RBA minutes

- AUD/USD revives intraday losses due to hawkish RBA minutes and a slight decline in the US Dollar.
- Fed officials remain worried over stalled progress in the process of disinflation.
- Investors await the FOMC minutes of the May meeting for fresh guidance.
The AUD/USD pair rebounds from the intraday low of 0.6650 in Tuesday’s European session. The Aussie asset finds strength as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes of the May meeting have suggested that policymakers discussed over raising interest rates further as risks of inflation remaining skewed on the upside for an extended period have deepened.
A mild recovery move in the Aussie asset is also driven by a slight decline in the US Dollar. The US Dollar struggles to come out of the woods despite hawkish guidance on interest rates by Federal Reserve (Fed) officials have weighed on traders’ bets that are in favor of rate cuts in September. The CME FedWatch tool shows a 61% chance that interest rates will come down from their desired levels. The probability has reduced from 65% recorded a week ago.
Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester said in an interview with Bloomberg on Monday cautioned that risks to inflation have skewed to the upside, which suggests that three rate-cut are not appropriate this year. She emphasized maintaining interest rates at their current levels. She added that they have additional time to gather more data.
Meanwhile, investors shift focus to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes for the May policy meeting, which will be published on Wednesday. Officials view on the interest rate outlook in the May meeting is expected to have remained hawkish as hotter-than-expected inflation in the January-March period indicated that the progress in the disinflation process has stalled.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6671
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.6667
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6588
|Daily SMA50
|0.6552
|Daily SMA100
|0.6566
|Daily SMA200
|0.6526
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6709
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6662
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6714
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.658
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6644
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6362
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6691
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.665
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6632
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6603
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6697
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6727
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6745
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
