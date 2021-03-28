AUD/USD: Recent challenges to sentiment probe bulls around 0.7650

- AUD/USD fades Friday’s strength despite upbeat weekly open.
- USTR Tai signals no tariff relief for China, Germany’s Merkel warns of using Federal Law to tighten activity restrictions.
- Hopes of faster vaccinations and economic recovery join chatters around a $3.0 trillion US infrastructure spending plan.
- News affecting market sentiment remains the key amid a light calendar.
AUD/USD eases to 0.7640 after an initial attempt to extend Friday’s run-up amid the early Monday morning in Asia. The Aussie pair gained the most in three weeks on Friday amid US dollar pullback and upbeat market sentiment. Also favoring the quote could be weaker Income and Spending data as well as soft figures of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. However, the weekend updates have been challenging but are yet to respond to.
Virus, trade and geopolitical fears battle stimulus, vaccine optimism…
Although China versus the West and the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence in Europe is challenging the bulls, not to forget North Korea and Iran, US President Joe Biden’s $3. Infrastructure plan and boost to vaccinations favor the risks. Also on the positive side could be receding fears of the reflation.
Recently, US Trade Representative Ms. Katherine Tai crossed wires, via Wall Street Journal, for the first time after taking the office. The US diplomat held America’s tough stand against China while saying, “The U.S. isn’t ready to lift tariffs on Chinese imports in the near future, but might be open to trade negotiations with Beijing.”
On the same line, German Chancellor Angela Merkel highlights the need for curfews and signaled using Federal law if needed to tighten restrictions.
Elsewhere, North Korea and Iran are alleged to secretly build weapons against international law whereas chatters around Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang are also sentiment-negative news.
However, the recent easing of the US Core PCE index, Spending and Income data recede the American reflation fears and trigger the risk-on mood. Also favoring the optimists could be upbeat US GDP and President Biden’s push for faster vaccinations. Additionally, chatters that the $3.0 trillion US infrastructure plan is on the way offer extra positive for the market.
Amid these plays, Wall Street offered upbeat play on Friday whereas the US dollar index (DXY) eased from the multi-day top. However, the US 10-year Treasury yield stayed on the recovery mode while eyeing to regain the 1.70% threshold.
Looking forward, risk news is likely to keep the driver’s seat amid a lack of major data/events during the holiday-shortened week.
Technical analysis
Not only a clear bounce-off three-month-old horizontal support area around 0.7557-62 but a daily closing beyond 100-day SMA and the early March lows near 0.7620-25 also favor AUD/USD bulls to eye the 0.7700 threshold during the further upside.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7638
|Today Daily Change
|-14 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|0.7652
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7721
|Daily SMA50
|0.7731
|Daily SMA100
|0.762
|Daily SMA200
|0.7374
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7654
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7575
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7758
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7562
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7624
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7605
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7548
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7521
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7679
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7706
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7758
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Dollar’s corrective decline may soon be over
The EUR/USD pair bounced modestly on Friday to finish the week in the red at 1.1793. Equities rallied on Friday, while US Treasury yields remained subdued. EUR/USD is at risk of falling further as long as below the 1.1890 price zone.
GBP/USD recovery stalls below 1.3800
The GBP/USD pair advanced for a second consecutive day to close the week around 1.3790. UK Retail Sales rose 2.1% MoM as expected in February. GBP/USD could recover further on a break above 1.3825.
Crypto market directionless as CME Bitcoin options expire
Bitcoin dipped close to $50,000, but the uptrend remains in jeopardy. Quarterly CME Bitcoin options could see Bitcoin's recovery bolstered. Ethereum deals with Lethargic price action despite support at $1,550.
Gold needs to break out of range to find direction
The XAU/USD pair struggled to find direction and fluctuated in a relatively tight range throughout the week as key technical levels remained intact. Buyers failed to lift XAU/USD above key $1,745 resistance. A daily close below $1,720 could trigger a technical selloff.
Global markets are positioned for a robust recovery, but where is the proof?
Markets and the dollar have priced in a strong US economy to lead the EU and the world out of the pandemic. While some degree of recovery is certain, how powerful is very much in the air. Growth will be affected by US economic policy, taxes, politics, and still, the pandemic.