AUD/USD rebounds from intraday low of 0.6590 on upbeat China Caixin Services PMI, US data, RBA eyed

- AUD/USD picks up bids to recover from intraday low on upbeat China data.
- China Caixin Services PMI for May matches upbeat market forecasts, Aussie inflation clues also came in firmer.
- Sluggish sentiment, pre-RBA anxiety and hawkish Fed bets keep Aussie bears hopeful.
- US Factory Orders, ISM Services PMI may direct intraday moves, RBA is the key.
AUD/USD pares intraday losses around 0.6600 after China’s private activity gauge flashes upbeat signals during early Monday. Adding strength to the Aussie pair’s corrective bounce could be the initial Asian session release suggesting higher inflation in Australia.
That said, China’s Caixin Services PMI matches 57.1 market forecasts for May versus 56.4 previous readings. Earlier in the day, Australia’s TD Securities Inflation rose 0.9% MoM in May versus 0.2%. It should be noted, however, that the downbeat prints of the TD Securities Inflation on a YoY basis join a reduction in the nation’s Company Gross Operating Profits for the first quarter (Q1) to prod the AUD/USD bulls.
On the other hand, hawkish Fed bets join the geopolitical fears to weigh on the AUD/USD price, especially amid fears of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) policy pivot.
Hopes of the Fed’s 0.25% rate hike in June rallied while the market’s bets of a Fed rate cut in 2023 dropped after Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) surprised markets. That said, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 339K in May versus 190K expected and 294K prior (revised). It’s worth noting, however, that the Unemployment Rate also rose to 3.7% from 3.4% prior, versus 3.5% market forecasts. It should be noted, that the Average Hourly Earnings eased whereas the Labor Force Participation Rate remain the same as previous.
Elsewhere, the Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore renewed geopolitical fears surrounding the US and China amid no meeting of the policymakers of both nations, as well as an incident suggesting escalating war fears among the Sino-American navies in the Taiwan Strait. Furthermore, news from Russian Defense Ministry suggesting large-scale military operations by Ukraine also weigh on the sentiment and put a floor under the US Dollar.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields recover after snapping a three-week uptrend by the end of the last Friday. That said, the S&P500 Futures also portray the risk-off mood by mild losses as it retreats from the highest levels since August 2022. The same underpins the US Dollar Index (DXY) strength ahead of the US Factory Orders and ISM Services PMI for May.
Above all, recently dovish concerns about the RBA, especially after previously downbeat Aussie inflation readings and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) actions, keeps the AUD/USD bears hopeful.
Technical analysis
AUD/USD recovery remains elusive below the 200-EMA hurdle surrounding 0.6630.
Also read: AUD/USD Price Analysis: Extends pullback from 200-EMA towards 0.6560 support confluence
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6605
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.661
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6626
|Daily SMA50
|0.6664
|Daily SMA100
|0.6755
|Daily SMA200
|0.6695
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6639
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6565
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6639
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6458
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6818
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6611
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6593
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6571
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6531
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6497
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6644
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6678
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6718
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
