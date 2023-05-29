AUD/USD rebounds from below 0.6530 as USD Index drops post US debt-ceiling raise approval

- AUD/USD has shown a recovery move from below 0.6530 amid a decline in appeal for the USD Index.
- Speaker McCarthy agreed for raising the US borrowing cap limit as US Biden got ready for compromise spending initiatives for the budget.
- Australian retail demand remained stagnated as higher interest rates and sky-rocketing cost of living have trimmed their pockets.
The AUD/USD pair has shown a solid recovery from below 0.6530 amid a sheer sell-off in the US Dollar Index (DXY). The Aussie asset is aiming to recapture its immediate resistance of 0.6544 as the appeal for risk-perceived currencies has improved dramatically.
S&P500 futures have surrendered significant added posted in early Asia as the demand for US equities has dropped after Republicans agreed on modifying United States debt dynamics to avoid a default situation. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy agreed for raising the US borrowing cap limit as US President Joe Biden got ready for compromising spending initiatives for the budget. The approval for an increase in the current $31.4 trillion US debt limit has come for two years.
The USD Index has displayed a perpendicular fall after retreating from the crucial resistance of 104.20. More downside for the USD index is anticipated as more liquidity flush into the economy would undermine the appeal of the USD Index.
Meanwhile, investors are not focusing on rising expectations of more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Fed chair Jerome Powell is expected to raise rates further despite announcing that tight credit conditions by US regional banks are weighing on inflationary pressures. Households’ spending has increased sharply in April, indicating some persistence in inflation, which could diminish the impact of the interest rates raised yet.
The Australian Dollar is expected to remain on the tenterhooks as the street is mixed over the interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which is scheduled for next week. Households’ retail demand remained stagnated in April as higher interest rates and sky-rocketing cost of living have trimmed their pockets. Therefore, RBA Governor Philip Lowe could look for keeping interest rates steady.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6544
|Today Daily Change
|0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|0.6514
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.666
|Daily SMA50
|0.6677
|Daily SMA100
|0.6774
|Daily SMA200
|0.6704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6544
|Previous Daily Low
|0.649
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6668
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.649
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6806
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6574
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6524
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6511
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6489
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6463
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6435
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6542
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.657
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6596
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0700 in quiet day
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having recovered toward 1.0750 in the early European morning and retreated toward 1.0700. The trading action stays subdued in financial markets on Monday as US markets remain closed in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2350 despite USD resilience
GBP/USD has staged a modest rebound and climbed above 1.2350 in the American session on Monday. With the US Dollar staying resilient against its major rivals, however, the pair struggles to stretch higher. Financial markets in the US remain closed on Memorial Day.
Gold extends sideways grind slightly below $1,950
Gold price continues to fluctuate in a tight channel slightly below $1,950 following last week's sharp decline. With US bond markets remaining closed on Memorial Day, XAU/USD struggles to find a directional catalyst ahead of this week's key data releases.
Ethereum ZK rollups eye Arbitrum’s market share as adoption rises
Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution ZK-Rollup–which includes dYdX, zkSync Era and Loopring–has registered around $800 million in total value locked (TVL), ranking in the top five among layer-2 protocols.
Time to fasten seatbelts as Erdogan secures another term
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a long-standing Turkish leader also known for his unorthodox economic doctrines, has secured a victory in the country’s presidential election yesterday.