AUD/USD Price Forecast: Sticks to losses around mid-0.6500s, seems vulnerable to slide further

AUD/USD remains under some selling pressure for the third straight day amid a bullish USD.

Fears about Trump’s potential protectionist tariffs on China further undermine the Aussie.

The technical setup favors bearish traders and supports prospects for further near-term losses.

The AUD/USD pair attracts sellers for the third successive day on Tuesday and slides back below mid-0.6500s during the first half of the European session.

The US Dollar (USD) buying remains unabated in the wake of expectations that US President-elect Donald Trump's policies will spur economic growth and boost inflation, which could limit the scope for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to ease its policy. Adding to this, concerns about Trump's potential protectionist tariffs on China undermine the China-proxy Australian Dollar (AUD) and exert additional pressure on the AUD/USD pair.

From a technical perspective, last week's failure near the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the subsequent slide back below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the August-September rally favors bearish traders. Moreover, negative oscillators on the daily chart suggest that the AUD/USD pair could slide further towards challenging the lowest level since August 8, around the 0.6515-0.6510 region touched last week.

Some follow-through selling below the 0.6500 psychological mark should pave the way for a decline towards the next relevant support near the 0.6475-0.6470 area. The AUD/USD pair could eventually drop to the 0.6400 mark and extend the downward trajectory towards the 0.6350-0.6345 region, or the year-to-date (YTD) low touched in August.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now confront stiff resistance and meet with a fresh supply ahead of the 0.6600 round-figure mark. A sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering rally towards the 0.6635 area or the 200-day SMA. The AUD/USD pair could climb further towards retesting the 100-day SMA strong barrier, currently pegged near the 0.6685-0.6690 region, en route to the 50-day SMA, near the 0.6715-0.6720 area.

AUD/USD daily chart