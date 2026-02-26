The AUD/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's strong move up and trades with a mild negative bias through the first half of the European session on Thursday. Spot prices, however, manage to hold above the 0.7100 mark and seem poised to appreciate further amid a combination of supporting factors.

The monthly Australian consumer inflation figures released on Wednesday lifted market bets for another interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in May, which might continue to underpin the Aussie. The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, remains on the defensive amid the uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump's trade policies. This, along with a positive tone around the equity markets, validates the near-term positive outlook for the AUD/USD pair.

The overnight breakout through an over one-week-old trading range hurdle, around the 0.7100 mark, was seen as a key trigger for bulls. Moreover, spot prices hold above the rising 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the 4-hour chart, keeping the recent upswing intact. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line stands above the signal line, marginally in positive territory, and the positive histogram, though modest, suggests buyers retain control on dips.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index at 58 stays above its midline, signalling positive but not extreme momentum. Immediate support emerges at 0.7080, followed by firmer backing at the 0.7040 region near the 100-period EMA. A break below 0.7040 would weaken the bullish structure. On the upside, initial resistance sits at 0.7125, just above the recent highs, with a sustained push through this barrier opening the way toward 0.7170 as the next resistance zone.

AUD/USD 4-hour chart