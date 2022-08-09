AUD/USD Price Analysis: Witnesses a time correction after facing barricades around 0.7000

- A Bullish Flag formation is hinting a continuation of the upside journey.
- The asset has entered into a time correction after facing long liquidations around 0.7000.
- Aussie bulls have established above the 200-EMA firmly.
The AUD/USD pair is displaying a time correction after a perpendicular upside move to near the psychological resistance of 0.7000. Earlier, the aussie bulls witnessed a juggernaut rally after defending the weekly lows of 0.6886 on Friday.
On an hourly scale, the asset is forming a Bullish Flag chart pattern that signals a consolidation after an upside move. A typical inventory distribution phase in a bull flag is used for the initiation of longs by those investors, which prefer to enter an auction after an establishment of a bullish bias.
The antipodean is defending the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6974. Also, the asset has managed to establish above the 200-EMA at 0.6954 confidently, which adds to the upside filters.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted back into the 40.00-60.00 range after failing to sustain in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00. The upside still looks favored and a breach above 60.00 will strengthen the aussie bulls further.
A decisive move above the six-week high at 0.7047 will send the major towards the round-level resistance of 0.7100, followed by May 31 high at 0.7204.
Alternatively, a downside break below Wednesday’s low at 0.6885 will drag the asset towards July 15 high at 0.6806. A slippage below July 15 low will trigger the downside risk to July 5 low at 0.6761.
AUD/USD hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6979
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|0.6986
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6906
|Daily SMA50
|0.6951
|Daily SMA100
|0.7101
|Daily SMA200
|0.7159
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.701
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6898
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7048
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6967
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.694
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6919
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6852
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6806
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7031
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7077
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7144
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
