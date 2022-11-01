- AUD/USD pares the first daily gains in four but defends the bullish chart breakout.
- 100-HMA challenges rising wedge confirmation amid firmer RSI.
- Sustained trading above 200-HMA favors bulls to aim for October’s peak.
AUD/USD steps back from intraday high to 0.6415, after snapping a three-day downtrend, ahead of Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the Aussie pair eases from the 100-HMA as the Aussie pair traders recollect the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) dovish rate hikes.
Also read: RBA: Higher interest rates and higher inflation are putting pressure on the budgets of many households
However, the quote still defends the early Asian session’s falling wedge breakout amid a firmer RSI (14), which in turn favors buyers. On the same line could be the pair’s successful trading above the 200-HMA.
That said, the 100-HMA level surrounding 0.6440 restricts the quote’s immediate upside ahead of the previous weekly top near 0.6525.
It should be noted, though, that multiple levels marked during late September and early October highlight 0.6540-50 as the short-term key hurdle to the north.
Meanwhile, the AUD/USD pair’s further weakness could aim for the resistance-turned-support line from the wedge, around 0.6395.
Following that, the 200-HMA and the stated wedge’s bottom line, close to 0.6375 and 0.6350, could challenge the AUD/USD bears.
In a case where the Aussie pair remains bearish past 0.6350, the odds of witnessing a south-run towards October’s low near 0.6170 can’t be ruled out.
AUD/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6425
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42%
|Today daily open
|0.6398
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6355
|Daily SMA50
|0.6576
|Daily SMA100
|0.6747
|Daily SMA200
|0.6986
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6428
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6368
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6272
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6548
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.617
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6391
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6405
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6368
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6338
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6308
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6428
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6458
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6488
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers to 0.9900 amid mixed feelings over Fed ahead of US ISM PMI
EUR/USD struggles to defend the bounce off one-week low amid sluggish trading. Risk profile remains blurred as yields stay inactive, stock futures pare daily gains ahead of the key data/events. Mixed expectations from Fed policymakers previously triggered cautious optimism.
GBP/USD aims to shift business above 1.1500 as market mood soars, Fed/BOE policy buzz
The GBP/USD pair is aiming to extend its recovery above the immediate hurdle of 1.1517 after a sheer rebound from 1.1460 in the early European session. The cable has been underpinned as the risk-on impulse has rebounded firmly.
Gold looks set to regain $1,650 ahead of US PMI, Fed’s verdict
Gold price bounces off five-week-old support line amid pullback in DXY, yields. Mixed concerns over Fed, sluggish session allow XAU/USD traders to brace for FOMC. Upbeat performance of Chinese equities adds strength to the recovery moves.
Why Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu Coin is primed for a 40% rally
Shiba Inu price continues to hover above a stable support level, indicating that the recent rally was no fluke. If bullish momentum seeps into the markets, there is a good chance the next upswing for SHIB will be explosive.
Trick or treat? Central banks leave markets on tenterhooks
It was an uneventful session for markets at the start of this week, although there was a decidedly risk off tone, stocks fell and the dollar surged, rising nearly 0.8%, with broad based decline in both the euro and GBP.