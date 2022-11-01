RBA: Higher interest rates and higher inflation are putting pressure on the budgets of many households

Following are the key headlines from the November RBA monetary policy statement, via Reuters, as presented by Governor Phillip Lowe.
Board remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to target.
Board expects to increase interest rates further over the period ahead.
Size and timing of future rate increases will continue to be determined by data, assessment of the outlook for inflation and the labor market.
Returning inflation to target requires a more sustainable balance between demand and supply.
Inflation now forecast to peak at around 8 percent later this year.
Board recognises full effect of the increase in interest rates is yet to be felt in mortgage payments.
Medium-term inflation expectations remain well anchored.
Higher interest rates and higher inflation are putting pressure on the budgets of many households.
Central forecast is for cpi inflation to be around 4¾ per cent over 2023 and a little above 3 percent over 2024.
Forecast for GDP growth has been revised down a little, with growth of around 3 percent expected this year and 1½ per cent in 2023 and 2024.
Wages growth is continuing to pick up from the low rates of recent years, although it remains lower than in many other advanced economies.
Forecast is for the unemployment rate to remain around its current level over the months ahead.
Board will continue to pay close attention to both the evolution of labor costs and the price-setting behaviour of firms.
Labor market remains very tight, with many firms having difficulty hiring workers.
About RBA rate decision
RBA Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Reserve Bank of Australia. If the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the AUD. Likewise, if the RBA has a dovish view on the Australian economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is seen as negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defends 0.6400 on RBA's expected 25 bps rate hike
AUD/USD pares gains in a delayed reaction to the RBA's expected 25 bps rate hike outcome. Investors assess the RBA policy statement, as the pair holds the 0.6400 level amid a broadly weaker US dollar and a risk-on market profile.
USD/JPY remains pressured below 148.50 amid Japan's jawboning
USD/JPY remains under selling pressure below 148.50, as the US dollar is feeling the pull of gravity amid falling Treasury yields. The improvement in the market mood is weighing on the dollar amid Japanese verbal intervention.
Gold bulls face uphill task below $1,650, Fed eyed
Gold price is seeing a tepid bounce, as the Fed meeting gets underway. Bulls are coming up for the last dance, snapping a three-day decline, as the upbeat market mood and position readjustments in the US dollar lend support to the bright metal.
Ethereum price has rallied 25% in the last week, is it still bullish?
Ethereum price has been an amazing altcoin to trade as it has seen explosive growth in the last week. Over the last 24 hours, ETH has managed to retrace and stay above a crucial support level, making way for another run-up.
Trick or treat? Central banks leave markets on tenterhooks
It was an uneventful session for markets at the start of this week, although there was a decidedly risk off tone, stocks fell and the dollar surged, rising nearly 0.8%, with broad based decline in both the euro and GBP.