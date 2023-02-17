AUD/USD Price Analysis: Remains heavily offered, seems vulnerable below 50-day SMA

- AUD/USD continues drifting lower for the third straight day and drops to a fresh multi-week low.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, the risk-off mood lifts the USD and weighs on the risk-sensitive Aussie.
- The technical setup favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term decline.
The AUD/USD pair remains under heavy selling pressure for the third successive day and drops to its lowest level since January 6 heading into the North American session on Friday. The pair is currently placed around the 0.6825 region, down over 0.70% for the day, and seems vulnerable to decline further.
The US Dollar climbs to a fresh six-week high amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates and turns out to be a key factor weighing on the AUD/USD pair. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-off environment further benefits the Greenback's relative safe-haven status and contributes to driving flows away from the risk-sensitive Aussie.
From a technical perspective, the overnight breakdown below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the first time since November 2022 was seen as a fresh trigger for bears. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have just started drifting into negative territory and support prospects for an extension of the recent sharp pullback from the highest level since June 2022.
Spot prices seem poised to weaken further below the 0.6800 round-figure mark and accelerate the fall towards the next relevant support near the 0.6740-0.6735 region. This is followed by the 100-day SMA, currently around the 0.6715-0.6710 zone, which if broken decisively should set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move for the AUD/USD pair.
On the flip side, the 50-day SMA support breakpoint, currently pegged just ahead of the 0.6900 mark, now seems to act as an immediate strong hurdle. Some follow-through buying could lift the AUD/USD pair towards the 0.6945-0.6950 horizontal resistance, above which a fresh bout of a short-covering move should allow bulls to aim to conquer the 0.7000 psychological mark.
AUD/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6825
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.78
|Today daily open
|0.6879
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6999
|Daily SMA50
|0.6886
|Daily SMA100
|0.6703
|Daily SMA200
|0.6806
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6936
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6841
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7011
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6856
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6877
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6835
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.679
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6739
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.693
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6981
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7025
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
