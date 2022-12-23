  • AUD/USD extends bounce off short-term key support line.
  • Bullish crossover by important HMAs keeps buyers hopeful of overcoming the key hurdle.
  • Eight-day-old resistance line adds to the upside filters.
  • Bears need a successful break of 0.6630 to retake control.

AUD/USD picks up bids to pare recent losses around 0.6675 during Friday’s Asian session, reversing the previous day’s pullback from a weekly high.

In doing so, the Aussie pair recovers from an upward-sloping support line stretched from Tuesday while justifying the bull cross between the 50-Hour Moving Average (HMA) and the 100-HMA. Also favoring bulls is the receding bearish bias of the MACD indicator.

As a result, the AUD/USD rebound aims for the area comprising the 50-HMA and the 100-HMA, around 0.6700. However, the quote’s further upside appears difficult.

Even if the quote manages to rise past 0.6700, a one-week-old descending resistance line, close to 0.6755 by the press time, could act as the last defense of the AUD/USD bears.

It’s worth noting that the Aussie pair’s successful trading beyond 0.6755 will allow the pair buyers to challenge the early December swing high surrounding 0.6850.

Alternatively, a downside break of the aforementioned immediate support line, close to 0.6660 at the latest, could recall the AUD/USD bears.

However, the weekly low surrounding 0.6630 may act as a validation point for the Australian Dollar’s further weakness toward the late November swing low, around 0.6585.

AUD/USD: Hourly chart

Trend: Limited recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6676
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 0.667
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6738
Daily SMA50 0.659
Daily SMA100 0.6659
Daily SMA200 0.6885
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6767
Previous Daily Low 0.665
Previous Weekly High 0.6893
Previous Weekly Low 0.6675
Previous Monthly High 0.6801
Previous Monthly Low 0.6272
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6695
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6722
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6624
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6578
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6507
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6741
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6813
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6859

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD bears on the prowl on firm US Dollar

AUD/USD bears on the prowl on firm US Dollar

AUD/USD is down by over 0.6%, losing territory from a high of 0.6767 and printing a fresh low of 0.6650.  The USD firmed on Thursday but as measured by the DXY index vs. a basket of currencies, it has so far failed to meaningfully recoup the 3.8% slump that followed Tuesday's BoJ news.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD struggles around 1.0600, US PCE Inflation, Durable Goods Orders eyed

EUR/USD struggles around 1.0600, US PCE Inflation, Durable Goods Orders eyed

EUR/USD bears run out of steam after a two-day losing streak as they brace for the key data on Friday.The buyers have a long way to go as the year-end holiday mood restricts the market moves. The major currency pair refreshed weekly top the previous day before reversing from 1.0660.

EUR/USD News

Gold bulls need to commit at key trendline support

Gold bulls need to commit at key trendline support

The Gold price has dumped to a critical area on the daily charts, as shown below, losing some 1.5% on Thursday. The yellow metal is back below the psychological $1,800 area as the Gold price continues to face resistance in attempts to break out to the upside.

Gold News

Ripple: Bulls vs. Bears - Last trade of the year

Ripple: Bulls vs. Bears - Last trade of the year

XRP price shows bears in control of the trend. Still, high-cap investors seem almost certain of a countertrend spike in the coming weeks. This thesis remains neutral but identifies how to engage in a bearish and bullish scenario.

Read more

Bye-bye santa rally, grinch selloff is here to stay

Bye-bye santa rally, grinch selloff is here to stay

The Grinch selloff is firmly in place after Micron delivered a gloomy outlook and as better-than-expected US economic data supported the Fed's case for more ongoing rate increases. Global coordinated central bank tightening has yet to fully impact most of the economic readings for the major economies.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures