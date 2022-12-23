- AUD/USD extends bounce off short-term key support line.
- Bullish crossover by important HMAs keeps buyers hopeful of overcoming the key hurdle.
- Eight-day-old resistance line adds to the upside filters.
- Bears need a successful break of 0.6630 to retake control.
AUD/USD picks up bids to pare recent losses around 0.6675 during Friday’s Asian session, reversing the previous day’s pullback from a weekly high.
In doing so, the Aussie pair recovers from an upward-sloping support line stretched from Tuesday while justifying the bull cross between the 50-Hour Moving Average (HMA) and the 100-HMA. Also favoring bulls is the receding bearish bias of the MACD indicator.
As a result, the AUD/USD rebound aims for the area comprising the 50-HMA and the 100-HMA, around 0.6700. However, the quote’s further upside appears difficult.
Even if the quote manages to rise past 0.6700, a one-week-old descending resistance line, close to 0.6755 by the press time, could act as the last defense of the AUD/USD bears.
It’s worth noting that the Aussie pair’s successful trading beyond 0.6755 will allow the pair buyers to challenge the early December swing high surrounding 0.6850.
Alternatively, a downside break of the aforementioned immediate support line, close to 0.6660 at the latest, could recall the AUD/USD bears.
However, the weekly low surrounding 0.6630 may act as a validation point for the Australian Dollar’s further weakness toward the late November swing low, around 0.6585.
AUD/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6676
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.667
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6738
|Daily SMA50
|0.659
|Daily SMA100
|0.6659
|Daily SMA200
|0.6885
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6767
|Previous Daily Low
|0.665
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6893
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6675
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6801
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6272
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6695
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6722
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6624
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6578
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6507
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6741
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6813
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6859
