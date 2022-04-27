AUD/USD Price Analysis: Recapturing 0.7200 is critical following hotter Australian Inflation

- AUD/USD is holding higher ground as Australian inflation hits 20-year highs.
- RBA May rate hike bets gain momentum amid a cautious market mood.
- Acceptance above 0.7200 is critical to cementing a recovery from two-month lows.
AUD/USD is holding onto the rebound above 0.7150, benefiting from the increased calls for a May RBA rate hike after the Australian Q1 inflation figures outpaced expectations.
Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) accelerated 2.1% QoQ in Q1 vs. 1.7% expected and 1.3% previous. The Trimmed Mean CPI rose to 1.4% vs. 1.2% expected and 1.0% seen in Q4 2021.
The US dollar dominance keeps the further upside elusive in the aussie pair. The greenback continues to draw demand on safe-haven demand, as global growth concerns and aggressive Fed rate hike bets spook investors.
Technically, AUD/USD is looking for a fresh impetus to scale 0.7200 once again, having found strong bids near 0.7118.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has recovered from lower levels, backing the uptick in the aussie pair.
Should bulls recapture 0.7200 on a sustained basis, then a test of Tuesday’s high of 0.7230 will be on the cards.
The 0.7250 psychological level will offer additional resistance on the road to recovery.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
On the flip side, bears need a daily closing below the 0.7118 demand area to target the 0.7100 threshold.
If the latter caves in, then a fresh downswing towards 0.7050 early February levels will be on the sellers’ radars.
AUD/USD: Additional levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7164
|Today Daily Change
|0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58
|Today daily open
|0.7123
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7415
|Daily SMA50
|0.7357
|Daily SMA100
|0.7264
|Daily SMA200
|0.7293
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.723
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7118
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7459
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7234
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7541
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7161
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7187
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7084
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7045
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6972
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7196
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7269
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7308
