AUD/USD Price Analysis: Rebounds from 100-SMA to approach 0.7200

- AUD/USD refreshes weekly high during four-day uptrend, reversing early Asian losses.
- Successful beak of key SMAs, six-week-old trend line favor buyers.
- 200-SMA becomes a tough nut to crack for bulls, sellers need validation from 0.7060.
AUD/USD keeps a six-week-old resistance break, bouncing off 100-SMA to refresh daily high near 0.7190 during early Thursday morning in Asia.
In addition to the sustained recovery from the key SMA, not to forget a clear break of 50-SMA and descending trend line from October 29, bullish MACD signals also favor AUD/USD buyers.
That said, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level of October-December downside near 0.7210, seems an imminent target for the bulls.
However, the 50% Fibo level near 0.7275 and the 200-SMA figure of 0.7300 will challenge the pair’s upside afterward.
Alternatively, sellers need to conquer the 100-SMA level of 0.7160 to take fresh entries but a convergence of the 50-SMA and previous resistance line, around 0.7100 will challenge the further downside.
Following that, 0.7030 may probe the AUD/USD bears before directing them to the 0.7000-6990 key support zone, including lows marked during November 2020 and so far during December 2021.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7184
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|0.7176
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.719
|Daily SMA50
|0.7318
|Daily SMA100
|0.7319
|Daily SMA200
|0.7489
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7184
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7114
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7174
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6993
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7157
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7141
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7133
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7089
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7063
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7202
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7228
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7272
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
