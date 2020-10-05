AUD/USD Price Analysis: Price being monitored for a break of support structure

AUD/USD bears sit patiently awaiting a break and re-test of old support.

Bulls need to get above 07200 but resistance is strong.

AUD/USD is holding above a key support and the 4-hour 21 moving average which leaves conditions bullish.

However, on a longer-term outlook, there are good reasons where there is a focus on the downside, including the feasible direction in the US dollar as explained in this link just below:

Meanwhile, in the following topdown analysis, these are illustrated on the monthly and daily charts:

Monthly chart

The monthly wick is compelling and may at least coincide with dollar strength.

Weekly chart

The daily chart is offering prospects of a downside extension to fill in the monthly wick.

4-hour chart

The bears are looking for the current resistance to hold and lead to a retest of the current support that will turn new resistance.

The price will then be below structure and the 21-moving average for additional conviction.