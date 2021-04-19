AUD/USD Price Analysis: Mildly offered as sellers attack 50-day SMA

- AUD/USD prints mild losses while extending Friday’s pullback moves.
- 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement of February–April downside adds to the support.
- Monthly top, key Fibonacci retracements will test the bulls during fresh recovery moves.
AUD/USD teases the day’s low of 0.7712, down 0.05% intraday around 0.7725 by the press time of early Monday. In doing so, the sellers jostle with 50-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s February-April fall amid bullish MACD.
Given the pair’s inability to cross 50% and 61.8% key Fibonacci retracements, AUD/USD is likely to remain depressed. However, bullish MACD and the immediate supports around 0.7720-10 seem to test the bears.
It’s worth mentioning that the late March top near 0.7690 and 21-day SMA level of 0.7648 precede the previous resistance line from late February, close to 0.7620, before confirming the bearish moves.
On the flip side, a fresh monthly high above the latest peak of 0.7762 should recall the AUD/USD buyers targeting the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.7770 as an immediate target.
Though, any further upside will need a clear break above the 0.7800 round figure before challenging the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.7825.
Overall, AUD/USD is likely to extend the latest pullback but sellers should wait for a clear break below 0.7710 for fresh entries.
AUD/USD daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7722
|Today Daily Change
|-8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|0.773
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7645
|Daily SMA50
|0.7722
|Daily SMA100
|0.7671
|Daily SMA200
|0.7429
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.776
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7724
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7762
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7585
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7737
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7746
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7716
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7702
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.768
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7753
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7775
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7789
