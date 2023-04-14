AUD/USD Price Analysis: Long-term EMA at 0.6810 acts as headwind to Aussie bulls

- AUD/USD remains firmer at the highest levels in seven weeks, mildly bid of late.
- 1.5-month-old ascending trend line, 200-EMA challenges Aussie buyers.
- Pullback moves can aim for 100-EMA but ascending support line from March becomes crucial for bear’s conviction.
AUD/USD clings to mild gains at the highest level in seven weeks, marked the previous day, making rounds to 0.6780-90 during early Friday. In doing so, the Aussie pair prints a four-day winning streak while justifying the bullish signals from the MACD indicator.
However, an upward-sloping resistance line from early March, near the 0.6800 round figure, guards the immediate run-up of the AUD/USD pair.
Following that, the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of around 0.6810 will be crucial for the Aussie buyers to tackle if they wish to keep the reins.
It’s worth noting that the RSI (14) line still has some gap before it hits the overbought territory, which in turn suggests the AUD/USD pair’s limited upside room.
In a case where the quote rises past 0.6810, the 0.7000 round figure and a mid-February high of around 0.7030 will be in the spotlight.
On the contrary, the 100-EMA level of 0.6760 can restrict pullback moves of the AUD/USD pair, a break of which can recall the 0.6700 psychological magnet to the chart.
Even so, the Aussie pair buyers should remain hopeful unless the quote offers a daily closing below a five-week-old ascending support line, close to 0.66303 at the latest.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6789
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|0.678
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6695
|Daily SMA50
|0.6752
|Daily SMA100
|0.68
|Daily SMA200
|0.6745
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6797
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6685
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6793
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6641
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6564
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6754
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6728
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6711
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6643
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6823
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6865
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6934
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1100 amid persistent USD weakness
EUR/USD is consolidating gains below 1.1100 amid a risk-on mood in the European session. The US Dollar remains vulnerable amid expectations that the Fed is on track to end its tightening cycle, following soft US inflation data. US Retail Sales data is awaited.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2500, eyes US data for fresh impetus
GBP/USD is defending 1.2500, reversing from ten-month highs of 1.2547 in the European trading hours. A pause in the US Dollar sell-off is fuelling a minor correction in the pair, as markets await the. US Consumer-centric data for fresh trading impetus.
Gold consolidates just below YTD peak ahead of US macro data
Gold price consolidates its recent gains to a fresh one-year high and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the European session on Friday. The XAU/USD is currently placed around the $2,040 area.
Litecoin growth goes unnoticed amidst Ethereum upgrade hype; expect this from the next halving
Litecoin is one of the only few cryptocurrencies that has managed to stay on track of making growth slowly and quietly, unlike other altcoins. However, going forward, this is expected to change as Litecoin prepares for a crucial update after nearly four years.
US Retail Sales Preview: Dollar set to jump above low barrier of expectations, three scenarios Premium
A second "Goldilocks Friday" in a row? The "not too hot, not too cold" NFP report from Good Friday has been buoying stocks throughout the week. Another moderately positive release coming now could do the same.