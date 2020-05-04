AUD/USD Price Analysis: Heavy below 0.6400 on confirming short-term rising wedge amid Yuan’s drop

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD declines to seven-day low after confirming a short-term bearish technical pattern.
  • China’s offshore Yuan drops to the six-week low against the US dollar.
  • 21-day SMA acts as the immediate support ahead of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

AUD/USD extends the early-Asian session south-run while flashing 0.65% loss to 0.6375 amid the early Monday’s trading.

The pair recently confirmed a short-term bearish formation that signals the quote’s slump towards the sub-0.5800 area with 21-day and 50-day SMA, respectively around 0.6355 and 0.6290, acting as immediate supports.

Should Aussie prices decline further below 0.6290, March-end tops surrounding 0.6215 and April month low near 0.5980/75 can entertain sellers.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the support-turned-resistance, at 0.6440 now, will have to cross 0.6500 mark ahead of challenging the previous month top near 0.6570.

It’s worth mentioning that the offshore Chinese Yaun (CNH) has a heavy influence over the Australian dollar (AUD). As a result, the USD/CNH surge to the six-week top near 7.15 can be termed as the catalyst for the Aussie pair’s latest drop.

Read: S&P 500 Futures drop 1.5% as US-China tension flares up risk aversion

AUD/USD daily chart

Trend: Further downside likely

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6418
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.6418
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6357
Daily SMA50 0.6297
Daily SMA100 0.6562
Daily SMA200 0.6684
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6513
Previous Daily Low 0.6409
Previous Weekly High 0.657
Previous Weekly Low 0.6382
Previous Monthly High 0.657
Previous Monthly Low 0.598
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6449
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6473
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6381
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6343
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6277
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6484
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.655
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6588

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

