AUD/USD Price Analysis: Flirting with daily lows, around 0.6600 mark

- AUD/USD struggled to extend the recent recovery amid weaker risk sentiment.
- Bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move above YTD descending trend-line.
The AUD/USD pair failed to capitalize on its recent recovery move from 11-year lows and witnessed a modest pullback from closer to near two-week tops set on Tuesday.
A fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade weighed on the perceived riskier currency aussie and led to the downtick through the mid-European session on Thursday.
The fact that technical indicators on the daily chart are yet to catch up with this week's positive move, the pair struggled to make it through a year-to-date descending trend-line.
The mentioned resistance is closely followed by 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 0.7041-0.6434 downfall, which if cleared, might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.
The pair then might accelerate the positive move towards reclaiming the 0.6700 mark before eventually darting towards 50% Fibo. level, around the 0.6745-50 region.
On the flip side, any subsequent slide below the 0.6600 mark is likely to attract some dip-buying and help limit losses near 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 0.6580-75 area.
AUD/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6613
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.6623
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6645
|Daily SMA50
|0.6776
|Daily SMA100
|0.6812
|Daily SMA200
|0.6836
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6628
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6576
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6628
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6434
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6608
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6596
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.659
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6557
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6538
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6642
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6661
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6694
