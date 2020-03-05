AUD/USD Price Analysis: Flirting with daily lows, around 0.6600 mark

AUD/USD struggled to extend the recent recovery amid weaker risk sentiment.

Bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move above YTD descending trend-line.

The AUD/USD pair failed to capitalize on its recent recovery move from 11-year lows and witnessed a modest pullback from closer to near two-week tops set on Tuesday.

A fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade weighed on the perceived riskier currency aussie and led to the downtick through the mid-European session on Thursday.

The fact that technical indicators on the daily chart are yet to catch up with this week's positive move, the pair struggled to make it through a year-to-date descending trend-line.

The mentioned resistance is closely followed by 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 0.7041-0.6434 downfall, which if cleared, might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.

The pair then might accelerate the positive move towards reclaiming the 0.6700 mark before eventually darting towards 50% Fibo. level, around the 0.6745-50 region.

On the flip side, any subsequent slide below the 0.6600 mark is likely to attract some dip-buying and help limit losses near 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 0.6580-75 area.

AUD/USD daily chart

Technical levels to watch