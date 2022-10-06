- AUD/USD struggles to capitalize on its early uptick and attracts fresh sellers near the 0.6540 area.
- A combination of factors lifts the USD for the second straight day and exerts pressure on the pair.
- The recent range-bound price action marks a consolidation phase and favours bearish traders.
The AUD/USD pair meets with a fresh supply following an early uptick to the 0.6540 area and turns lower for the third straight day on Thursday. The intraday downfall extends through the early North American session and drags spot prices to a fresh daily low, around the 0.6440 region in the last hour.
The US dollar catches fresh bids and looks to build on the overnight goodish bounce from a two-week low, which, in turn, is seen exerting pressure on the AUD/USD pair. The prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed, along with the risk-off mood, act as a tailwind for the safe-haven buck and drive flows away from the risk-sensitive aussie.
Looking at the broader picture, the AUD/USD pair has been oscillating in a narrow trading band over the past two weeks or so. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a rectangle and points to indecision over the next leg of a directional move. Given a sharp fall from the August swing high, however, this could be categorized as a bearish consolidation phase.
Furthermore, technical indicators on the daily chart - though they have been recovering from lower levels - are still holding in the bearish territory. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the AUD/USD pair is to the downside. Hence, a subsequent fall towards the trading range support, around the 0.6400 mark, remains a distinct possibility.
Some follow-through selling will expose the YTD low, around the 0.6365 region touched in September. A convincing break below the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for an extension of the downward trajectory. The AUD/USD pair could then drop towards challenging the next relevant support near the 0.6300 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the 0.6500 psychological mark now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the 0.6530-0.6540 supply zone. Sustained strength beyond will negate the bearish bias and set the stage for some meaningful appreciating move in the near term. The AUD/USD pair might then aim to reclaim the 0.6600 round-figure mark and test the 0.6620-0.6625 resistance zone.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6463
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|0.6487
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6621
|Daily SMA50
|0.6806
|Daily SMA100
|0.689
|Daily SMA200
|0.7065
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6526
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6417
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6538
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6363
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6459
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6485
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6427
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6367
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6317
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6537
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6586
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6646
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 0.9850 as dollar gathers strength
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to fresh daily lows below 0.9850 in the American session on Thursday. Hawkish comments from Fed's Kashkari on the policy outlook seem to be providing a boost to the greenback and weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD extends daily slide, closes in on 1.1200
GBP/USD continues to push lower in the second half of the day and trades below 1.1250. The renewed dollar strength on hawkish Fed commentary forces the pair to stay under bearish pressure as markets start to prepare for Friday's jobs report.
Gold retreats to $1,710 area as US yields push higher
Gold lost its traction during the American trading hours and declined to the $1,710 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day despite disappointing jobless claims data from the US, causing XAU/USD to stay on the backfoot.
Dogecoin price and on-chain metrics forecast 35% rally for DOGE
Dogecoin price has been stuck trading between two barriers since August 28. The recent attempt to push through the upper limit indicates that DOGE buyers are ready to push it higher.
TSLA suffers again as Elon Musk moves ahead on Twitter deal
The will, he won't he debate surrounding Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and his bid for Twitter continues to rumble. Twitter (TWTR) stock initially soared on Tuesday as reports broke that the deal looked like it was on.