- AUD/USD edged higher for the second successive day on Wednesday amid sustained USD selling.
- The uptick lacked bullish conviction and remained capped near the YTD top set earlier this month.
- Bulls now await sustained breakthrough an ascending channel extending from sub-0.7000 levels.
The AUD/USD pair built on the previous day's goodish bounce from the vicinity of mid-0.7400s and edged higher for the second successive day on Wednesday. The pair held on to its modest intraday gains through the early North American session and was last seen trading around the 0.7520 region, just a few pips below the YTD high touched earlier this week.
Looking at the broader picture, the AUD/USD pair has been oscillating in a familiar trading band over the past one week or so. Given the recent strong recovery of over 500 pips from sub-0.7000 levels, this might still be categorized as a bullish consolidation phase. Moreover, the formation of an upward sloping trend channel adds credence to the constructive setup.
The upside, however, remains capped near the 0.7555 region, which marks the October 2021 swing high. The said area coincides with the top end of the aforementioned channel extending from the YTD low set in January and should act as a pivotal point. Sustained strength beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for additional near-term gains.
The AUD/USD pair might then accelerate the momentum and aim to reclaim the 0.7600 round-figure mark for the first time since June 2021. That said, technical indicators on the daily chart have moved on the verge of breaking into the overbought territory. This makes it prudent to wait for further near-term consolidation or modest pullback before placing aggressive bullish bets.
In the meantime, weakness back below the 0.7500 mark might continue to find decent support near the 0.7455-0.7450 region. A convincing below might prompt some long-unwinding trade and make the AUD/USD pair vulnerable to accelerate the corrective slide towards the 0.7400 mark. The downfall could get extended towards the very important 200-day SMA, around the 0.7300 round figure.
AUD/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7523
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|0.7509
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7371
|Daily SMA50
|0.7243
|Daily SMA100
|0.7221
|Daily SMA200
|0.7299
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7519
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7455
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7537
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7372
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7494
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7479
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.747
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.743
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7406
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7534
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7558
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7597
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
