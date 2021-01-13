AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls seek a daily contiuation impulse from 4-hour support

AUD/USD is testing the bearish commitments at recent daily highs.

Bulls are in control but a discount to the 4-hour structure would be preferable.

AUD/USD is on the verge of a daily bullish extension in a relentless bullish trend. However, the price is overextended on the recent burst through structure and could be due for a meanwhile correction.

Daily chart

The price has corrected the daily trend and subsequently it has started to extend higher in what would be expected to be a continuation of the bullish trend.

4-hour chart

Bulls are in control and have burst through the first layer of resistance. A discount on the move will be offered on a restest of the new support structure.