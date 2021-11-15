AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls need validation from 0.7355, China data eyed

  • AUD/USD struggles to keep Friday’s rebound from five-week low.
  • Bearish MACD signals challenge buyers aiming monthly resistance line amid steady RSI.
  • Sustained bounce off 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level keeps bull hopeful.
  • China Retail Sales, Industrial Production for October will offer fresh impulse.

AUD/USD fades Friday’s corrective pullback from the key Fibonacci retracement level, easing to 0.7330 during Monday’s Asian session.

The Aussie pair managed to bounce off the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of the August-October uptrend, around 0.7275, during the previous day. The recovery moves gained support from an uptick in RSI, suggesting further advances.

However, the MACD signals remain favorable to the bears and hence highlight the and two-week-old descending trend line, around 0.7355, followed by the 100-DMA level of 0.7367, as crucial upside barriers.

Should the quote manage to cross the 100-DMA hurdle, the late October lows and the September month high, respectively around 0.7455 and 0.7480, will be the key to watch.

On the flip side, AUD/USD sellers will wait for a clear downside break of the stated Fibo. level near 0.7275 for fresh entries while the 0.7300 threshold may entertain short-term sellers.

In a case where China data disappoint Aussie buyers and drag the quote below 0.7275, the pair prices may drop towards 0.7215 and September’s low of 0.7169.

AUD/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.733
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.07%
Today daily open 0.7335
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7443
Daily SMA50 0.7364
Daily SMA100 0.737
Daily SMA200 0.7545
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7336
Previous Daily Low 0.7275
Previous Weekly High 0.7432
Previous Weekly Low 0.7275
Previous Monthly High 0.7557
Previous Monthly Low 0.7191
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7313
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7298
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7294
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7254
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7233
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7355
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7376
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7417

 

 

