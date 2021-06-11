AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls need 18-day-old resistance break to aim for 0.7800

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD struggles to keep previous day’s recovery moves.
  • 200-SMA guards immediate upside, weekly trend line tests bears.
  • Sluggish MACD, Momentum suggest extended sideways grind around mid-0.7700s.

AUD/USD portrays a sluggish move around 0.7750 during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair fails to extend Thursday’s run-up beyond 200-SMA and a descending resistance line from May 18. However, lack of Momentum and subdued MACD signals restrict the pair’s immediate moves.

Given the strong hurdles around 0.7755 and 0.7765, represented by the 200-SMA and stated resistance line, coupled with the downbeat oscillators, AUD/USD may witness a pullback towards 0.7700.

During the moves, an ascending support line from June 03, near 0.7725, will precede the latest range support around 0.7675 to restrict short-term declines.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of 0.7765 will quickly propel the quote towards the 0.7800 trheshold.

It’s worth noting that the AUD/USD upside past 0.7800, will have a bumpy road as 0.7820 and 0.7835 will probe the buyers before directing them to early May top near 0.7895 and then to the 0.7900 round-figure.

Overall, AUD/USD struggles for a clear direction and hence traders should wait for a clear break for fresh impetus.

AUD/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7753
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01%
Today daily open 0.7754
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7744
Daily SMA50 0.7733
Daily SMA100 0.7727
Daily SMA200 0.7544
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7764
Previous Daily Low 0.7718
Previous Weekly High 0.7774
Previous Weekly Low 0.7644
Previous Monthly High 0.7892
Previous Monthly Low 0.7674
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7746
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7736
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7727
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7699
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7681
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7773
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7791
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7819

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

GME stock positioned for another short squeeze

Get the full analysis and chart in our Insights. Upgrade to Premium today    

EUR/USD struggles below 1.2200 inside falling channel

EUR/USD struggles below 1.2200 inside falling channel

EUR/USD remains depressed between 100-SMA and 200-SMA inside a three-week-old descending trend channel. Downbeat MACD signals also back the bears, monthly support line adds to the downside filters.

GBP/USD looks shy of regaining 1.4200, Brexit, UK data dump eyed

GBP/USD looks shy of regaining 1.4200, Brexit, UK data dump eyed

GBP/USD bulls take a breather following the heaviest run-up in two weeks. UK PM Johnson said US President Biden didn't alarm about the Northern Ireland situation, Brussels-Britain agrees over fishing catch. Brexit chatters, G7 deal and UK's April data-flow become the key.

