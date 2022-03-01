AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls look to blow out consolidation’s range of 0.7255-0.7268

- AUD/USD is eyeing 0.7314 amid a positive tone in the market.
- The RSI (14) is oscillating in a range of 60.00-800, which adds to the upside filters.
- Bulls need to surpass 0.7268 for a fresh rally ahead.
The AUD/USD pair is trading back and forth in a narrow range of 0.7255-0.7268 in the Asian session. The major has witnessed a juggernaut rally after breaching the symmetrical triangle (placed between lower trendline from Friday’s low at 0.7140 and upper trendline from Thursday’s high at 0.7285) on Monday. Usually, a symmetrical triangle denotes a slippage in the standard deviation in the early stage and hence followed by a breakout in the same.
On a 15-min scale, AUD/USD is juggling in a narrow range after a ramp-up move towards the north, which hints at a build-up of significant bids by investors who failed to initiate long positions in the previous rally.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates the strength of bulls and adds to the upside filters.
The 50-period and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) are scaling higher and confirm the establishment of a bullish bias.
Considering the ongoing price action and upside filters, a further upside move on Tuesday cannot be ruled out.
For an upside, bulls need to overstep the consolidation’s highest offered price at 0.7268, which may send the major higher towards Thursday’s high at 0.7285 and January 13 high at 0.7314 respectively.
On the flip side, bears can take control, if the spot slips below consolidation’s low at 0.7255 towards Friday’s high at 0.7238, followed by the 200-EMA at 0.7218.
AUD/USD 15-minute chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7265
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|0.7231
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7159
|Daily SMA50
|0.718
|Daily SMA100
|0.724
|Daily SMA200
|0.7335
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7238
|Previous Daily Low
|0.714
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7285
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7094
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7201
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7178
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7168
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7106
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7071
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7266
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7301
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7364
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks around 1.1200 ahead of further developments in the Russia-Ukraine war
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.1200 ahead of fresh impetus from the Russia-Ukraine tensions. Besides Russia, Europe looks to be the most impacted economy from the sanctions. Tuesday’s Manufacturing PMI from the US and Europe will remain under the radar.
GBP/USD grinds higher past 1.3400 but bulls remain unconvinced
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3415-20 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday, after a brief decline below crucial support the previous day. In addition to the cable pair’s latest struggle in keeping the rebound, bearish MACD signals the clear break of the previously important support lines and moving averages also favor sellers.
Gold drawn towards $1,900, $1,920 eyed thereafter
The Gold price has rallied as demand for safe-haven assets remained strong. The hourly chart offers a trapped bias between the trendline support and the overhead resistance near $1,920. US gold futures settled up 0.7%.
Cardano bulls target $1 resistance level before massive ADA rally begins
Cardano price has rallied during the Monday trade session. The move comes after several solid weeks of sustained lower lows and part of a broader route that has lasted nearly six months. However, that trend is likely to change due to a combination of bullish reversal signals.
Russian invasion tests central bankers this week
The first week of March will be another busy one for investors. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to rock the financial markets with currencies and equities extending their losses. It is impossible to judge how far Russian President Putin will go in this condition.