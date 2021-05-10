AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls face rejection near 0.7860 despite rising iron ore prices

- AUD/USD retreats from 0.7860 in the Asian session.
- More downside in the offing below the 0.7820 mark.
- Neutral momentum oscillator tilts in favor of bears.
The AUD/USD pair looks exhaustive near the 0.7860 mark in the Asian session. The pair witnessed a sharp price rise on a weekly basis, however, it now lacks the strength to carry on the gains into a fresh week.
Last week’s surge in the aussie could be associated with the post-NFP-led US dollar’s decline and a record rise in iron-ore prices.
At the time of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading at 0.7841, down 0.02% on the day.
AUD/USD four-hour chart
On the four-hour chart, the pair accumulates gains, after having touched the intraday high at 0.7862. If prices break the 20-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) placed at 0.7830, then it will negate the upward momentum in the short term.
On moving downward, prices would meet the 0.7820 horizontal support and the next would be at0.7780, the 50% Fibonacci level. Finally seeking solace toward the 0.7740 horizontal support zone.
On the flip side, a break above the 0.7860 confluence zone could invite fresh constructive bids back towards 0.7900. Next, the bulls would ask for February 24 highs near the 0.7950 region, followed by monthly highs of 0.8000 (February 25 high).
AUD/USD additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7845
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.7844
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7742
|Daily SMA50
|0.771
|Daily SMA100
|0.7712
|Daily SMA200
|0.748
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7863
|Previous Daily Low
|0.776
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7863
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7674
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7824
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7782
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.772
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.768
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7885
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7925
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7987
EUR/USD: Options market turned most bullish in a month the last week
One-month risk reversal (RR) for the EUR/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, reversed the previous two-week downside after the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) propelled the weekly RR. This goes hand-in-hand with the EUR/USD pair’s latest run-up.
GBP/USD: Bulls on top in the open, but W-formation is compelling
GBP/USD is a mixed picture for days ahead as the price extends higher but leaves a bearish chart pattern on the daily time frame. The monthly chart is bullish while above the support structure as the price runs deeper into the supply territory.
Ethereum price shatters $4,000 to set up another all-time high
Ethereum price created a new all-time high at $4,074.99. A continuation of this upswing could push ETH to the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $4,240. Despite a slew of all-time highs, the funding rate for the altcoin pioneer seems to remain relatively low.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Fed to markets, we have your back never mind the jobs report!
Well after a fairly sluggish start to the week things certainly sprang to life on Friday as a brutal employment report was a catalyst for a strong rally! Go figure. Well, the logic is actually not as stupid as it first appears. Bears have been hibernating and face possible extinction.