AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls battle to pass 0.7550 mark

AUD/USD continues to face resistance near the 0.7550 mark.

More upside movement envisioned if price decisively breaks 0.7550.

Oversold MACD implies a wait-and-watch approach before placing aggressive bids.

AUD/USD prints gain for the second straight day on Tuesday in the early Asian trading hours. The pair extends the previous day’s upside momentum while facing a stiff resistance near 0.7550.

At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7542, up 0.16% for the day.

AUD/USD daily chart

On the daily chart, the pair has been under selling pressure in the previous week from the high of 0.7603 and touched the lows in the vicinity of the 0.7460 area on Thursday. AUD/USD rose sharply on the last trading day in the earlier week and recovered part of its losses.

That said, if price breaks and sustains above the intraday session, then it could move toward the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.7575, followed by the 0.7600 horizontal resistance level.

The oversold Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator with stretched selling opportunities, makes bulls hopeful for further upside movement.

A close above the 0.7600 key psychological mark would push price higher toward the 0.7650 horizontal resistance level.



Alternatively, any downtick in the MACD could drag the pair toward the 0.7500 horizontal support level. AUD/USD bears would attempt to reach the low of July 1 at 0.7459.

The next area of support emerges at the level last seen on December 12, 2020, at 0.7425.

AUD/USD additional levels

AUD/USD Overview Today last price 0.7542 Today Daily Change 0.0013 Today Daily Change % 0.17 Today daily open 0.7529 Trends Daily SMA20 0.7595 Daily SMA50 0.7692 Daily SMA100 0.7707 Daily SMA200 0.7574 Levels Previous Daily High 0.7538 Previous Daily Low 0.7508 Previous Weekly High 0.7603 Previous Weekly Low 0.7445 Previous Monthly High 0.7794 Previous Monthly Low 0.7477 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7527 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7519 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7512 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7495 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7482 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7542 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7555 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7572



