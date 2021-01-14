AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bullish Reverse H&S in the making

- AUD/USD bulls are in charge and are carving out a bullish Reverse Head & Shoulders.
- Current support is fortified with old resistance and the 50% mean reversion level.
As per the prior analysis, AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls seek a daily continuation impulse from 4-hour support, the price indeed extended to the upside.
Prior analysis
The current state of play
Reverse Head & Shoulders
A bullish Reverse Head & Shoulders is in the making following the recent price action, adding further conviction to the upside narrative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
