  • AUD/USD picks up bids to pare intraday losses, recovers from day’s low.
  • Three-week-old resistance-turned-support direct buyers towards a fortnight-old hurdle.
  • 200-SMA holds the key to bull’s return, sellers need validation from six-week-old ascending support line.

AUD/USD bears struggle to keep reins around 0.6930 even as it rebounds from the previous resistance line heading into Monday’s European session.

The Aussie pair’s recovery from the resistance-turned-support line from early June takes clues from the upbeat MACD signals. That said, buyers aim for the fortnight-long trend line resistance, at 0.6970 by the press time.

However, the quote’s upside past 0.6970 depends upon the ability to cross the 200-SMA level surrounding 0.7050. It should be noted that the 0.7000 psychological magnet appears to be the intermediate halt during the run-up beyond 0.6970.

On the flip side, a clear break below the previous resistance line, near 0.6910, will need validation from the 0.6900 round figure to convince AUD/USD bears.

Even so, an upward sloping trend line support from May 12, near 0.6870 by the press time, may challenge the AUD/USD bears before directing them to the yearly low near 0.6830.

Overall, AUD/USD remains on the bear’s radar even if short-term recovery remains on the table.

AUD/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Corrective pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6932
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.24%
Today daily open 0.6949
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7064
Daily SMA50 0.709
Daily SMA100 0.7213
Daily SMA200 0.7233
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6958
Previous Daily Low 0.6885
Previous Weekly High 0.6997
Previous Weekly Low 0.6868
Previous Monthly High 0.7267
Previous Monthly Low 0.6828
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.693
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6913
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6903
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6858
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.683
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6976
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7004
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7049

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD jumps towards 1.0600 as USD wilts amid risk rebound

EUR/USD jumps towards 1.0600 as USD wilts amid risk rebound

EUR/USD is trading back above 1.0550,resuming its recovery towards 1.0600 in early Europe this Wednesday. The US dollar meets fresh supply as the risk rebound extends, despite looming recession fears. ECB Forum, US Durable Goods and Fedspeak eyed. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates gains below 1.2300 amid weaker USD, Brexit woes

GBP/USD consolidates gains below 1.2300 amid weaker USD, Brexit woes

GBP/USD is holding onto the latest upside below 1.2300 in early European trading, The risk-on mood dents the US dollar's safe-haven appeal while the UK presses on with changes to the Brexit deal despite EU opposition. US data awaited. 

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls aim for $1,850 on Russia news, softer USD

Gold bulls aim for $1,850 on Russia news, softer USD

Gold Price extends Friday’s recovery to $1,836 ahead of Monday’s European session. The precious metal’s upside moves could be linked to the softer US dollar, as well as chatters surrounding a ban on gold imports from Russia.

Gold News

SEC vs. Ripple: Brad Garlinghouse announces expansion out of the US if outcome is unfavorable

SEC vs. Ripple: Brad Garlinghouse announces expansion out of the US if outcome is unfavorable

XRP will expand out of the US if the payment giant faces a loss in the lawsuit. The community awaits the court's ruling on his speech and related documents. Analysts remain bullish on Ripple price

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures