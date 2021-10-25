AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off monthly support towards 0.7500

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD snaps two-day losses, refreshes intraday top of late.
  • Firmer MACD, strong RSI add to the bullish bias.
  • Convergence of 200-DMA, three-month-old resistance line becomes a tough nut to crack for the bulls.

AUD/USD again rebounds from a monthly support line, snapping a two-day downtrend while refreshing the daily high around 0.7485 ahead of Monday’s European session.

Given the firmer RSI line, not overbought, coupled with the bullish MACD signals, AUD/USD prices are likely to remain firm, suggesting the 0.7500 threshold break on hand.

However, the latest swing high near 0.7550, also the highest since early July, will precede the convergence of the 200-DMA and an upward sloping trend line from July 29 to challenge the AUD/USD upside close to 0.7565.

Should the pair buyers ignore RSI conditions and overcome the 0.7565 hurdle, the late June’s peak of 0.7617 will be in focus.

Meanwhile, a daily closing below the stated support line, near 0.7455 by the press time, will aim for the 100-DMA level of 0.7397 to probe the AUD/USD bears.

In a case where the quote remains weak past 100-DMA, July’s low near 0.7290-85 should return to the chart.

AUD/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7487
Today Daily Change 0.0023
Today Daily Change % 0.31%
Today daily open 0.7464
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7345
Daily SMA50 0.7318
Daily SMA100 0.74
Daily SMA200 0.7563
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7513
Previous Daily Low 0.7452
Previous Weekly High 0.7547
Previous Weekly Low 0.7378
Previous Monthly High 0.7478
Previous Monthly Low 0.717
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7476
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.749
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.744
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7416
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7379
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.75
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7537
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7561

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Latest Forex News

