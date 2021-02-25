AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears in control as bulls tire at monthly resistance

- AUD/USD bears taking back the control and eye weekly old resistance.
- There is a period of consolidation expected around and below current short term resistance.
AUD/USD is overstretched according to the following analysis that illustrates where the next downside opportunity may come.
Monthly
The monthly chart shows that the price is testing a deep resistance area.
Failures here open risk to a significant move to the downside to test prior resistance, at least.
Weekly
The weekly W-formation is a bearish pattern and the price would be expected to reach at least the neckline.
Daily
The daily chart shows that the price is already testing an old resistance for which failures below it will usually equate to an extension to the weekly and monthly area of old resistance.
A 61.8% Fibonacci of the latest bullish impulse has a confluence with old weekly highs.
4-hour chart
The price is testing a critical support zone that may now act as resistance.
1-hour chart
The hourly chart is testing the 38.2% Fibonacci resistance and a downside extension of the bearish impulse would be in anticipation following failures at this juncture.
15-min chart
The 15-min chart's conditions are bearish and it may only be a matter of a series of further failures over the coming sessions and month-end at the resistance for the market to melt.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto highs despite souring mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.22 but off the highs. US Durable Goods Orders jumped by 3.4% in January, better than expected, and jobless claims surprised with a fall to 730K. Q4 GDP upgraded to 4.1%, as expected. The dollar is down despite falling stocks and rising US yields.
Gold: US yields sky-rocket, the bears go back to the drawing board
Gold prices have dropped to a fresh low of $1,765 and have traded over 2% lower on the day so far. The US yields have sky-rocketed, raising the prospects of the Federal Reserve needing to step into the bond market with yield curve control, (YCC).
S&P 500: Day Ahead Outlook Inflation fears linger as doves hit turbulence
US equity markets look for direction on Thursday with mixed signals leading to steady and slightly lower trade. Inflation concerns haven't gone away as the US 10 year hits another year high at nearly 1.5%.
Crypto bull run on track amid surge in US inflation expectations
The crypto bull run has taken a breather after the gruesome drop in value at the beginning of this week. Bitcoin led the freefall, dropping from $58,000 to $45,000. Generally, all cryptocurrencies retraced and are now holding above key support levels to prepare for another upswing to new yearly highs.
US Dollar Index remains depressed below 90.00
The greenback manages to bounce off weekly lows near 89.70, although it keeps navigating a sea of red when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY).