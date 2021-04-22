AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bearish head and shoulders spotted on hourly charts

- AUD/USD witnessed some selling on Thursday and reversed the previous day’s positive move.
- Sustained weakness below the 0.7700 mark will validate a bearish head and shoulders pattern.
The AUD/USD pair refreshed daily lows, around the 0.7720 region during the early North American session and has now reversed the previous day's positive move.
Renewed fears about another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections in some countries drove some haven flows towards the US dollar and drove flows away from the perceived riskier aussie. The USD was further supported by a goodish intraday rebound in the US Treasury bond yields and better-than-expected Jobless Claims data.
From a technical perspective, the recent price action over the past one week or so now seemed to constitute the formation of a bearish head and shoulders pattern on hourly charts. The neckline support is pegged near the 0.7700 mark, which if broken will suggests that the recent positive move has already run out of steam.
The set-up is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on hourly charts have been drifting lower in the bearish territory. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart – though are still holding in the positive territory – have been struggling to gain any meaningful traction, adding credence to the negative outlook.
That said, it will still be prudent to wait for sustained weakness below the 0.7700 level before confirming a near-term bearish breakdown and positioning for any further depreciating move. The AUD/USD pair might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards a trading range resistance breakpoint, around the 0.7660 area.
This is followed by support near the 0.7600 round-figure mark. Some follow-through selling should pave the way for an extension of the downward trajectory and allow bearish traders to challenge YTD lows, around the 0.7530 region.
On the flip side, the 0.7760-65 region now seems to have emerged as immediate strong resistance. A convincing breakthrough might trigger a short-covering move and lift the AUD/USD pair back towards the 0.7800 mark. Any subsequent strength, leading to a move beyond the 0.7815 region will negate any near-term bearish bias.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7727
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|0.7753
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7659
|Daily SMA50
|0.7723
|Daily SMA100
|0.7682
|Daily SMA200
|0.7441
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7763
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7699
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7762
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7585
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7739
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7723
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7714
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7674
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.765
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7778
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7802
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7842
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above 1.20 after the ECB, amid dollar strength
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.20, down from the lows as the dollar gains ground after US jobless claims beat estimates with 547K. ECB PResident Lagarde acknowledged an improving outlook and pledged more support.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3850 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has tumbled toward 1.3850 as the dollar gains ground across the board. US jobless claims beat estimates and 10-year Treasury yields are edging higher.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3850 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has tumbled toward 1.3850 as the dollar gains ground across the board. US jobless claims beat estimates and 10-year Treasury yields are edging higher.
XAU/USD slides to fresh session lows, closer to $1,780 level
Gold extended its steady intraday descent and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,782 region during the mid-European session. The precious metal witnessed a modest pullback from the vicinity of the $1,800 mark.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Day Ahead: Earnings continue to underpin equities
The equity market continues to remain robust despite the Netflix nightmare. Equities racked up further gains on Wednesday with all major indices closing in the green.