AUD/USD Price Analysis: Australian dollar heavy near 0.6000 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is easing down from the 0.6200 figure. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 0.6000 handle.
 
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
AUD/USD is easing down from the 0.6200 figure after a rebound from one-decade lows. USD strength is favoring the downside in the antipodean currency pair. 
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
 
AUD/USD is resuming the bear trend while trading below the main SMAs suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term as bears are pressuring the 0.6000 handle and a break below it can lead to further downside towards the 0.5865 level and the 0.5700 figure while resistance can emerge near the 0.6100, 0.6200 and 0.6300 levels on the way up.
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6
Today Daily Change -0.0060
Today Daily Change % -0.99
Today daily open 0.606
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6125
Daily SMA50 0.6454
Daily SMA100 0.6663
Daily SMA200 0.6753
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6119
Previous Daily Low 0.6007
Previous Weekly High 0.62
Previous Weekly Low 0.57
Previous Monthly High 0.6686
Previous Monthly Low 0.5509
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.605
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6076
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6005
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.595
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5893
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6117
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6174
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.623

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

