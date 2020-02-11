AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie trading off one-decade lows near 0.6700 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is rebounding from its lowest point since March 2009.  
  • AUD/USD is in search of a clear direction as the spot is stabilizing near the 0.6700 figure.
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
The aussie is attempting to bounce from one-decade lows while trading well below its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). Bulls want to create a reversal up and a break above the 0.6732 resistance to drive the market towards the 0.6753 and 0.6788 levels. On the other hand, bears want to keep the pressure on and revisit the 0.6700, 0.6684 and 0.6663 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
   
Resistance: 0.6732, 0.6753, 0.6788
Support: 0.6700, 0.6684, 0.6663
 
 

Additional key levels 

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6712
Today Daily Change 0.0031
Today Daily Change % 0.46
Today daily open 0.6681
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6788
Daily SMA50 0.6856
Daily SMA100 0.6831
Daily SMA200 0.6861
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6708
Previous Daily Low 0.6661
Previous Weekly High 0.6775
Previous Weekly Low 0.6662
Previous Monthly High 0.704
Previous Monthly Low 0.6682
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.669
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6679
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6659
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6636
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6612
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6706
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.673
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6753

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

