- AUD/USD is rebounding from its lowest point since March 2009.
- AUD/USD is in search of a clear direction as the spot is stabilizing near the 0.6700 figure.
AUD/USD daily chart
Additional key levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6712
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|0.6681
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6788
|Daily SMA50
|0.6856
|Daily SMA100
|0.6831
|Daily SMA200
|0.6861
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6708
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6661
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6775
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6662
|Previous Monthly High
|0.704
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6682
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.669
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6679
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6659
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6636
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6612
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6706
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.673
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6753
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from fresh 2020 lows amid Powell and Lagarde's testimony
EUR/USD has bounced from four-month lows below 1.09 as Fed Chair Powell prepared remarks stated that current policy is appropriate. The ECB's Lagarde is has called on governments to do more.
GBP/USD is rising above 1.2950 after UK GDP, ahead of Carney
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2950 after UK yearly GDP beat expectations with 1.1%. Fed Chair Powell conveyed a balanced message and BOE Governor Carney is set to speak shortly.
Bitcoin jumps over $100 in a matter of seconds - Taking out 10K
Bitcoin has jumped over $100 in a matter of seconds on the Coinbase exchange amid no real fundamental drivers or catalysts.
Gold drops to fresh five-day lows near $1,560 amid risk rally
The XAU/USD pair lost its traction in the second half of the day and touched its lowest level in five days at $1,562.40 as the upbeat market mood caused the precious metal to lose interest.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.