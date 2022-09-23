AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie tests breakdown at 0.6670, downside resumes towards 0.6500

- Test of a broadening triangle has bolstered the odds of a downside move ahead.
- The asset has surrendered the cushion of 20-EMA at 0.6635.
- A drop in the bearish range by the RSI (14) will trigger a downside momentum.
The AUD/USD pair is dropping sharply after facing barricades around 0.6670 in the Asian session. The asset is expected to re-test a two-year low, recorded on Thursday at 0.6574. The major has refreshed its intraday low at 0.6616 and is looking to display more weakness.
On an hourly scale, the aussie bulls have witnessed a steep fall after displaying a textbook kind of test and drop of a broadening triangle chart pattern. The upward sloping trendline of the broadening triangle is plotted from September 16 high at 0.6724 while the horizontal support turned resistance now is placed from September 16 low at 0.6670.
The asset has dropped below the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6635, which has weakened the aussie bulls further.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is on the verge of dropping into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which will trigger the downside momentum.
A drop below the two-year low at 0.6580 will drag the asset towards 26 May 2020 low at 0.6538, followed by the psychological support at 0.6500.
On the flip side, a break above Thursday’s high at 0.6670 will drive the asset towards September 18 high at 0.6734 and September 15 high at 0.6770.
AUD/USD hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6618
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|0.6644
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6775
|Daily SMA50
|0.6882
|Daily SMA100
|0.6933
|Daily SMA200
|0.7097
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6671
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6574
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6916
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.667
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7137
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6634
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6611
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6589
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6533
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6492
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6685
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6726
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6782
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower towards 0.9800 as US dollar firms up ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD looks south towards 0.9800 as US dollar bulls regain poise. Treasury yields cling to recent gains hawkish Fed outlook, Powell eyed. Ascending triangle breakdown on 1D suggests more declines for EUR/USD.
GBP/USD aims to refresh multi-decade low at around 1.1100
GBP/USD pair is expected to print a fresh multi-decade low after dropping below 1.1200. The downward sloping trendline from 1.1738 has acted as a major barricade for the counter. Declining 50-EMA at 1.1290 adds to the downside filters.
Gold downside remains compelling amid hawkish Fed
With the central banks’ decisions out of the way, Gold price is treading water above $1,650, as the dust settles after another volatile week. Investors now assess odds for the next Fed move while awaiting a fresh batch of economic data.
Ethereum Classic price to worsen after a 10% rally
Ethereum Classic price has seen a massive rejection at crucial points, leading to a steep correction. The recent breakdown of another stable support indicates that a further downswing seems likely. A flip of the $32.15 barrier will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Global September Preliminary PMIs and Economic Outlook
After a week in which a dozen central banks around the world either tightened policy or resorted to currency intervention, the focus is now on the economy. Just how much of the move was priced in, and how much will economic growth be impacted going forward.