AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aims to recapture 0.6500 as US Dollar eases

- AUD/USD climbs sharply above 0.6430 as the US Dollar faces selling pressure ahead of the Fed policy.
- The Fed is expected to keep interest rates higher long enough to ensure price stability.
- AUD/USD rebounds after discovering buying interest near the horizontal support plotted around 0.6364.
The AUD/USD pair delivers an upside break of the consolidation formed in a range of 0.6430-0.6450 in the European session. The Aussie asset picks strength as the US Dollar Index (DXY) eases ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy, which will be announced on Wednesday.
Investors see the Fed keeping interest rates steady at 5.25-5.50% as inflation is consistently cooling while economic prospects are strong. The labor growth in the United States economy has remained steady despite higher interest rates from the Fed. The Fed is expected to keep interest rates higher long enough to ensure price stability.
Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar will remain in action amid the interest rate policy by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), which will be revealed on Wednesday. A dovish interest rate stance is expected from the PBoC due to upside risks to deflation amid bleak household’ demand.
The US Dollar Index drops sharply below the crucial support of 105.00 and is expected to remain vulnerable ahead.
AUD/USD rebounds after discovering buying interest near the horizontal support plotted from August 17 low around 0.6364 on a two-hour scale. The Aussie asset stabilizes above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 0.6340. Potential resistance is plotted from August 15 high at 0.6522.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) jumps above 60.0, which indicates that the bullish impulse has been triggered.
A decisive break above August 15 high around 0.6522 will drive the asset to August 9 high at 0.6571. Breach of the latter will drive the asset towards August 10 high at 0.6616.
On the flip side, a fresh downside would appear if the Aussie asset will drop below August 17 low around 0.6360. This would expose the asset to the round-level support of 0.6300 followed by 03 November 2022 low at 0.6272.
AUD/USD two-hour chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.647
|Today Daily Change
|0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51
|Today daily open
|0.6437
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6431
|Daily SMA50
|0.6552
|Daily SMA100
|0.6615
|Daily SMA200
|0.6703
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6449
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6417
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6474
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6378
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6437
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6429
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.642
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6402
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6387
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6452
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6466
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6484
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0700 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD lost its recovery momentum and declined below 1.0700 in the American session on Tuesday. Disappointing housing data from the US weighed on the market sentiment, helping the US Dollar stage a rebound and causing the pair to start pushing lower.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2400 amid cautious market stance
GBP/USD reversed its direction and dropped below 1.2400 after spending the early European session above that level. The negative shift seen in risk sentiment, as reflected by falling US stocks, provide a boost to the USD and weighs on the pair ahead of the key central bank events.
Gold retreats toward $1,930 as US yields edge higher
Gold price lost its traction and retreated toward $1,930 after rising to the $1,940 area earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day above 4.3% in the early American session and didn't allow XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
XRP price fights risk of decline, sustains above $0.50 despite NYDFS action
XRP price sustained above critical support at $0.50, fueling a recovery in the altcoin. The recent bearish catalysts in the market threatened the asset’s recovery.
$1 billion convertible senior notes send NIO shares tumbling
Nio (NIO) stock has dropped 5.6% in premarket trading on Tuesday following the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) upstart’s announcement of $1 billion in senior convertible notes.