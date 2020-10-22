AUD/USD Price Analysis: 0.7060/65 support confluence probes pullback to 0.7100

- AUD/USD steps back from the key EMAs while attacking the 0.7100 threshold.
- Bearish MACD favors sellers to revisit 100-day EMA, an ascending trend line from June.
AUD/USD drops to 0.7100, down 0.32% intraday, during the early Thursday. In doing so, the pair consolidates the biggest gains in two weeks while taking a U-turn from 21-day and 50-day EMAs amid the bearish MACD signals.
Hence, sellers are likely to revisit the joint of a multi-day-old support line and the key EMA around 0.7065/60 during the further downside.
However, AUD/USD weakness below 0.7060 will direct bears towards the 0.7000 psychological magnet.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the 0.7135/45 area comprising the aforementioned EMAs will have to cross a falling trend line from September 01, at 0.7185 now, to recall the bulls.
In doing so, the AUD/USD traders can aim for the monthly top of 0.7244 while also eyeing to clear the 0.7200 round-figure intermediate resistance.
AUD/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7101
|Today Daily Change
|-16 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22%
|Today daily open
|0.7117
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7128
|Daily SMA50
|0.72
|Daily SMA100
|0.7103
|Daily SMA200
|0.6792
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7137
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7046
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7242
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7055
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7414
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7102
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7081
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7063
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7009
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6972
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7154
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7191
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7245
