AUD/USD pops and drops after RBA matches market consensus of a 0.25% rate cut

- The AUD/USD pair’s initial reaction to the rate cut decision fails to last-long.
- Early-day Aussie data have been mixed.
- Trade/political headlines, RBA’s Lowe’s speech, US PMI will be in the spotlight for now.
With the RBA matching most market consensus, AUD/USD stays little changed around 0.6750 ahead of the European opening on Tuesday.
The Aussie central bank marched wide market expectations of a 25 basis points’ (bps) cut to its benchmark Cash Rate. However, investors seem more concerned with the RBA Rate Statement that mentions “gentle turning point appears to have been reached.”
With this, the quote initially surged more than 30 pips to 0.6776 but later on witnesses pullback to near-0.6750 area.
Earlier during the day, upbeat readings of Australia’s September month Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) from AiG and Commonwealth Bank confronted disappointing Building Permits for August. As a result, China’s absence from markets curbed the Aussie momentum.
Following the initial reaction to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) latest monetary policy decision, the AUD/USD pair traders will now await statements from the Govern Philip Lowe, who is scheduled to speak at the RBA Board Dinner around 09:20 GMT. Furthermore, the US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for September, expected 50.00 versus 49.1, will also be entertaining the traders during the day.
Technical Analysis
An upside clearance of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of July-August downside, near 0.6770, becomes necessary for the AUD/USD pair to register fresh pullback targeting 21-day simple moving average (SMA) level around 0.6810, failure to which can keep exerting downside pressure on the pair towards 0.6740/35 and 0.6700 supports.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD registers biggest quarterly drop since Q2, 2018
EUR/USD is operating on slippery grounds, having registered the biggest quarterly drop in over a year in Q3. The focus today is on the preliminary Eurozone inflation data for September. The common currency could regain some poise if the core inflation beats estimates.
GBP/USD: All eyes on UK Manufacturing PMI, Brexit plan
GBP/USD stays below 1.2300 ahead of the key day. The UK PM Johnson is expected to reveal secrets of his Brexit plan and while struggling with domestic politics. The UK/US Manufacturing PMIs could entertain traders.
USD/JPY hits fresh weekly tops beyond 108.00 amid firmer USD
USDJPY extends gains and flirts with eight-day highs near 108.25, mainly driven by broad-based US dollar strength and risk-on action in the Asian equities, as the JPY markets ignore Japan's sales tax hike.
Gold: Weaker around 8-week low as DXY hits multi-month high
With the US Dollar (DXY) strength outshining political pessimism surrounding the US and the UK, Gold prices keep it low nearing $1,470 during early Tuesday. Receding geopolitical worries from the Middle East add downside pressure.
US Manufacturing ISM Purchasing Managers’ Index Preview: Too soon to cheer
The purchasing managers’ index is expected to rise to 50.0 in September after slipping to 49.1 in August and 51.2 in July. The prices paid index is predicted to rise to 49.3 from 46.0. The employment index was 47.4 in August and 51.7 in July.