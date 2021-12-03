- The AUD/USD declines sharply amid a not-so-bad US Nonfarm Payrolls report.
- Downbear market sentiment hurts the prospect of risk-sensitive currencies in the FX market, the AUD weakens.
- In the weekly chart, the AUD/USD broke under the 100 and the 200-week SMA’s, AUD bears eye 0.6776.
During the New York session, after a not-so-bad US Nonfarm payrolls report, the AUD/USD is plummeting to fresh year-to-date lows, trading at 0.7005, down 1.23% at the time of writing. As portrayed by US equity indices falling, market sentiment is downbeat after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) unveiled that the Nonfarm Payrolls for November grew less than expected. However, the Unemployment Rate fell three tenths from 4.5% to 4.2%.
In tone with the risk-off mood, in the FX market, risk-sensitive currencies like the AUD, the NZD, and the GBP, are the main losers of the day, contrary to the greenback, which takes advantage of its safe-haven status.
Contradictory Nonfarm Payrolls report boosts the greenback, and the AUD/USD plunges to new YTD lows
In the meantime, an hour previous to the Wall Street open, the US Nonfarm payrolls for November showed that the US economy added 210K jobs to the economy, less than the 550K estimated. However, the positive from the jobs report was the Unemployment Rate, dropping from 4.5% to 4.2%, and it is crucial because that is the labor market gauge for the Federal Reserve.
The reaction to the headline was immediate, sending the AUD/USD upwards to 0.7090. Nevertheless, as investors dissected the NFP report, the AUD/USD upward move was faded, plummeting 80-pips, down to a new year-to-date low at 0.7012, then rebounding towards 0.7020s.
Amid those plays, the St. Louis Fed President James Bullard crossed the wires, where he said the US economy has recovered and is poised to grow. Noted that in the following meetings, the Fed would need to consider a faster bond taper reduction, citing that a 4.2% jobless rate “as a good case to remove Fed support.” Bullard also commented that the US central bank could consider increasing rates before finishing the bond taper.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The AUD/USD weekly chart depicts that as of the present week, the pair broke below the 100 and the 200-week simple moving averages (SMA’s), signaling a downward bias in the pair. Furthermore, as depicted by the chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, is at 33 with enough room to support another leg-down.
Also, it is imperative to notice the central bank divergence between the Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of Australia, which has struggled to push back hiking rates until 2024. In contrast, the US central bank is looking to accelerate the QE’s reduction as inflation has overshot the bank’s target.
Therefore, USD bulls have the upper hand against the AUD, and as the pair is printing new year-to-date lows, the downward move would possibly extend further.
In that outcome, the first support level would be June 2020 swing lows at 0.6776, followed by the previous resistance level now turned support at 0.6570.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7011
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0081
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.14
|Today daily open
|0.7092
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.725
|Daily SMA50
|0.733
|Daily SMA100
|0.733
|Daily SMA200
|0.7503
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.712
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7084
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7273
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7111
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7097
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7106
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7077
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7062
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7041
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7114
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7135
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.715
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
