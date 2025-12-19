ECB’s Rehn: Outlook for growth and inflation remains highly uncertain

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and Finnish central bank governor Olli Rehn said during European trading hours that the outlook for the Eurozone’s growth and inflation remains highly uncertain due to the trade war that has just begun, and geopolitical tensions.

Additional remarks

Our next policy move is not automatically an interest rate hike.



Future decisions are to be made on a meeting-by-meeting basis.



Inflation risks are now slightly tilted to the downside.



But not in favour of pre-emptive or "insurance" rate cuts at this stage.



Geopolitics now directly drives inflation, growth, and market volatility.

FX Implications

The impact of ECB Rehn’s comments seems insignificant on the Euro (EUR) as his comments look similar to what President Christine Lagarde said in his press conference on Thursday. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair trades 0.11% lower to near 1.1710.