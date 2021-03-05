AUD/USD pierces 0.7700 as S&P 500 Futures stay heavy near one-month low

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD bounces off one-month low to regain 0.7700.
  • Risks remain heavy even as China eyes strong GDP, New Zealand eases Tsunami alert.
  • US Treasury yields stay positive near 13-month top, S&P 500 Futures drop for the fourth consecutive day.
  • US jobs report, stimulus updates can entertain traders.

AUD/USD stays heavy near the lowest levels since early February, currently down 0.37% intraday to 0.7698, during early Friday. In doing so, the risk barometer ignores the recently positive sign from China and New Zealand while respecting the broad US dollar strength amid a drop in S&P 500 Futures and sustained rally of the US 10-year Treasury yields.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang recently crossed wires while saying, per Reuters, to target 2021 growth above 6.0%. Given the dragon nation’s close-knit trade relations with Australia, the news should have helped the AUD/USD prices.

Also on the positive side were the updates from New Zealand suggesting the downgrade in Tsunami alert level that was given to the North Island residents after witnessing three back-to-back earthquakes.

The reason could be traced from Italy’s blockage of AstraZeneca’s vaccine supply for Australia. Additionally, the extended downbeat performance of risk indicators like the S&P 500 Futures and Asia-Pacific stocks as well as the run-up in the US 10-year treasury yields and the US dollar index (DXY).

While checking the major blow to risks, the market’s reflation fears amid hopes of further fund inflows, due to the UK and the US stimulus, could be held responsible.

Considering the lack of major data/events in Asia, coupled with the cautious sentiment ahead of the US employment figures figure February, AUD/USD is likely to remain depressed ahead of the key US NFP.

Read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Dollar booster? Three expectation downers pave way for upside surprise

Technical analysis

With a clear break below an ascending trend line from November 2020 and 50-day EMA, respectively around 0.7755 and 0.7700 now, AUD/USD bears eye February’s low near 0.7560.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7698
Today Daily Change -29 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.38%
Today daily open 0.7727
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7787
Daily SMA50 0.7731
Daily SMA100 0.7526
Daily SMA200 0.7309
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7816
Previous Daily Low 0.7708
Previous Weekly High 0.8008
Previous Weekly Low 0.7692
Previous Monthly High 0.8008
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7749
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7775
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7684
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7642
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7577
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7792
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7858
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.79

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD drops below 0.7700 as risk-aversion deepens, NFP eyed

AUD/USD drops below 0.7700, hitting fresh three-week lows, as risk-aversion remains at full steam in Asia. Stocks tumbled while the US dollar rallied alongside the Treasury yields as the Fed Chair Powell dismissed the bond market turmoil. NFP awaited. 

AUD/USD News

Gold bounces off nine-month low below $1,700 but remains vulnerable

Gold consolidates recent losses near multi-day low, marked before a few hours, while taking rounds to $1,700 amid the initial Asian session on Friday. All eyes on US NFP, stimulus updates amid a light calendar in Asia.

Gold News

GBP/USD: En route 11-week-old support around 1.3800

GBP/USD stands on slippery ground, drops for third consecutive day. The cable extends weakness below 10-day SMA after breaking 21-day SMA the previous day. January tops, key Fibonacci retracement levels lure the bears below the key support line.

GBP/USD News

Crypto market bleeds after Bitcoin’s rejection at $52,000

The cryptocurrency market is still suffering from the impact of Bitcoin’s rejection of $52,000 for the second time in less than two weeks. Declines are likely to gain momentum, with BTC already trading under $50,000.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60

DXY adds to recent gains and once again surpass the 91.00 mark, opening the door to a probable visit to multi-week peaks in the 91.35/40 band (March 2).

US Dollar Index News

