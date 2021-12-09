AUD/USD pares intraday losses below 0.7200 on China inflation but yields test bulls

- AUD/USD challenges early Asian pullback from two-week top after strong China inflation data.
- China CPI rises the most since August 2020, PPI crosses market consensus in November.
- Sentiment sours amid fresh fears concerning Omicron, Fed rate hike.
- Yields stay firmer, S&P 500 Futures snap three-day rebound.
AUD/USD picks up bids to 0.7167, bouncing off intraday low, while consolidating the daily losses to 0.13% during early Thursday.
The Aussie pair’s latest rebound could be linked to the strong prints of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) from Australia’s largest customer, China. However, the buyers remain cautious as the US Treasury yields stay firmer amid a risk-off mood.
China’s headline CPI jumped the most since August 2020, by 2.3% YoY and 0.4% MoM in November. The factory-gate inflation data also crossed 12.6% forecasts to arrive at 12.9% YoY in November.
Read: Chinese CPI rises at fastest pace since August 2020
Contrary to the China data, fresh fears of the South African coronavirus variant, dubbed at Omicron, join the chatters over the sooner rate hike by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to weigh on the market sentiment, as well as the AUD/USD prices. The geopolitical tension surrounding the US, China, Iran and Russia are extra catalysts that roil the mood and underpin the US Treasury yields.
The re-introduction of the virus-led activity restrictions in Germany, France and the UK renews COVID-19 fears, reversing the previous optimism after major vaccine producers cited booster shots as effective to tame Omicron.
Further, the geopolitical tension among the world’s top two economies escalated as US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner said, “Bolstering Taiwan's self-defenses is an ‘urgent task’ and an essential feature of deterring China”. Also favoring the risk-off mood are the news suggesting the diplomatic tussles of the Washington-Tehran and the US-Russia.
It should be noted that the steady increase in the US inflation expectations and hawkish survey concerning the Fed rate hike by Reuters also propel the US Treasury yields and weigh on the AUD/USD prices.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields rise 2.4 basis points (bps) to 1.53%, up for the fourth consecutive day, whereas S&P 500 Futures print mild losses to challenge the three-day uptrend.
Having witnessed the initial reaction of China inflation data, AUD/USD traders will pay attention to the risk catalysts, which in turn keeps sellers hopeful ahead of Friday’s US CPI release.
Technical analysis
Despite the latest pullback, AUD/USD prices remain above the previous key resistance confluence around 0.7100, comprising 50-SMA and descending trend line from late October. The same joins bullish MACD signals to keep the pair buyers hopeful of challenging the 0.7200 threshold.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7163
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|0.7176
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.719
|Daily SMA50
|0.7318
|Daily SMA100
|0.7319
|Daily SMA200
|0.7489
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7184
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7114
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7174
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6993
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7157
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7141
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7133
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7089
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7063
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7202
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7228
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7272
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
