Asian stocks fall on Iran war risks, South Korea’s Kospi leads losses

Asian equities trade mostly lower on Tuesday as traders remain concerned about the rising tensions in the Middle East. South Korean stocks, the benchmark Kospi, sank as much as 6.9%, the most since August 2024, amid risk-off sentiment. The Nikkei 225, Japan’s benchmark, fell 3.15% to 56,222.

The United States (US) and Israel targeted Iran's top-tier leadership and nuclear infrastructure over the weekend. US President Donald Trump said on Monday that combat operations will continue in Iran until America’s objectives are met.

Iran has launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes against Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait and the US Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that people will find out soon what the retaliation will be to an attack on the US embassy in Riyadh and over the deaths of US military personnel during the Iran conflict.

China's stock markets also face some selling pressure on Tuesday, with the SHANGHAI, China’s main stock market index, declining 0.91% to 4,145. Meanwhile, the Shenzhen stock exchange fell 2.25% to 14,138. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange tumbles 0.87% to 25,835.