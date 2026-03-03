Gold (XAU/USD) catches fresh bids following the previous day's two-way price swings and trades with modest gains above the $5,350 level, during the Asian session on Tuesday. Concerns about a broader regional conflict in the Middle East continue to weigh on investors' sentiment and underpin demand for the traditional safe-haven bullion.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy effectively declared the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and announced that no vessels are permitted to cross the critical maritime chokepoint. Moreover, Iran continues to fire missiles and drones at several Persian Gulf countries. A drone strike that hit the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, marked a further escalation of the conflict.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the US is preparing for a major uptick in attacks in Iran over the next 24 hours. This comes after US President Donald Trump said that a big wave is yet to come, underscoring the risk of a prolonged war. Moreover, the State Department urged US citizens to depart immediately from countries in the Middle East due to serious safety risks.

Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) pullback from its highest level since January 20, touched on Monday, supports the Gold price. That said, rising geopolitical tensions might continue to underpin the USD's status as the global reserve currency. Moreover, reduced bets for aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed) should limit USD losses and cap the non-yielding yellow metal.

Nevertheless, the XAU/USD pair sticks to positive bias for the fifth straight day, though it remains below the $5,400 mark and its highest level since late January, set on Monday. In the absence of any relevant US macro data, the market focus will remain glued to developments surrounding the Iran war. The price action, however, warrants caution before positioning for a further appreciating move.

XAU/USD 1-hour chart

Gold seems poised to climb further as last week’s breakout above $5,200 remains in play

Last week's breakout above the $5,200 horizontal barrier was seen as a key trigger for the XAU/USD bulls. Moreover, the Gold price holds well above the rising 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), keeping the broader uptrend intact despite the recent volatility.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) around 59 stays above the midline without reaching overbought conditions, reinforcing a modest upside skew rather than an extended rally. Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line remains below the signal line and in positive territory, with the negative histogram shrinking, which suggests fading downside momentum within a still-upward structure.

Hence, a subsequent move up could face initial resistance at the recent high around $5,390, followed by a more significant barrier at $5,410, where prior rejection coincided with stretched intraday momentum. A sustained move above $5,410 would open the way toward the $5,450 region, while failure to clear $5,390 would keep the metal consolidating within the current intraday range.

On the flip side, immediate support emerges at $5,340, with a break exposing the next downside level at $5,320, ahead of stronger backing from the 100-period SMA near $5,230. A deeper pullback would target $5,300 as an intermediate floor.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)