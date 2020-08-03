AUD/USD: Off one-week low to regain 0.7100, eyes RBA

- AUD/USD seesaws around 0.7120-32 after recovering from 0.7075.
- US dollar recovery, worsening coronavirus conditions in Victoria favored short-term sellers earlier.
- RBA widely anticipated repeating the status-quo amid pandemic, Aussie Retail Sales and Trade Balance to also entertain pair trader.
- US stimulus talks, second-tier data and virus updates are important too.
AUD/USD takes rounds to 0.7125 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. The aussie pair recently pulled back from the lowest since July 24. Though, the 0.7120-32 area seems to restrict the quote’s recovery moves currently. While the US dollar’s bounce portrayed a second daily loss-making day on Monday, bears are catching a breather ahead of the key data/events from Australia.
US dollar recovery or a pullback?
Although catalysts ranging from the month-end positioning to upbeat US data favored the greenback’s gains, there are no strong clues as to the currency’s future strength. The US dollar index (DXY) stabilized around 93.50 by the end of Monday. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the major currencies stretched its U-turn from the lowest since May 2018, triggered Friday.
Upbeat prints of ISM Manufacturing PMI, up 54.2 versus 53.6 forecast, rekindled expectations that the American economy is strong enough to ward off the coronavirus (COVID-19) risk. Also favoring the greenback could be the policymakers’ rush to cut the much-awaited deal on the fiscal stimulus, with the decision on unemployment claim benefits be the priority. However, the pandemic continues to pose a threat to the USD’s return whereas the Fed policymakers’ dovish outlook also poses a threat to the bulls.
On the other hand, upbeat figures from Australian PMI and TD Securities Inflation, not to forget China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI, failed to please the bulls. The reason could be traced from worsening COVID-19 conditions in Victoria. Even if the new cases have eased from +670 to near 430, downbeat comments from Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, suggesting further business closures, weigh on the quote. On Sunday, Victoria declared a state of disaster and imposed new lockdown measures until at least 13 September.
Against this backdrop, the market’s risk-tone remains upbeat. To portray the mood, Wall Street marked gains on Monday whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields also gained 1.8 basis points (bps) to 0.554%.
Moving on, traders will keep eyes on the RBA’s monetary policy decision and Statement of Monetary Policy (SoMP). While the policymakers are less likely to offer any surprises, the recent outbreak of the virus in Victoria might push them towards a dovish outlook, which in turn could extend the Australian dollar’s weakness.
Read: RBA Preview: COVID running a muck? An Exy Aussie? Nah, no worries mate!
Ahead of the RBA, Australia’s June month’s Retail Sales may confirm 2.4% preliminary forecast whereas Trade Balance can rise to 8,800M from 8,025M for the said month.
Technical analysis
An ascending trend line from May 22, currently around 0.7075 precedes the 0.7065/60 support-zone, comprising June 10 high and July 24 low, to restrict the pair’s near-term downside. Alternatively, bulls have to dominate past-0.7200 to regain market confidence.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7125
|Today Daily Change
|-18 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25%
|Today daily open
|0.7143
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7051
|Daily SMA50
|0.6935
|Daily SMA100
|0.6611
|Daily SMA200
|0.6698
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7228
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7133
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7228
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7087
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7228
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7169
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7192
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7107
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7072
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7012
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7203
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7263
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7298
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Pullback stalls amid concerns over US jobs market
EUR/USD’s pullback from Friday’s 26-month high of 1.1909 looks to have stalled with key data reviving concerns about the health of the US job market. The European equities are likely to track their Asian counterparts higher. That would further weaken the demand for the USD, benefiting the spot.
AUD/USD hits fresh highs near 0.7140 on RBA's status-quo
AUD/USD picks up fresh bids and hits fresh session highs near 0.7140 on RBA's no-rate change decision. A better risk sentiment, dollar weakness and upbeat Australian Retail Sales data also underpin the aussie.
GBP/USD: Cautious optimism probes bears below 1.3100
GBP/USD bears catch a breather after a two-day losing streak, pullback from 1.3000 be the key. UK Government unveils further economic help amid the virus crisis. EU ready to ease Brexit stand. Risk catalysts remain on the driver’s seat amid a light calendar.
Gold consolidates the rebound below $1980
With the US dollar selling back on the cards, Gold’s quest for the $2000 level extends into August, as it consolidates the rebound to near $1980 region. The bulls continue to struggle at higher levels, with a convincing break to the upside awaited.
WTI: Weekly falling channel keeps bears hopeful below $41.00
WTI eases from $41.37 in its latest pullback inside a bearish chart pattern. The oil benchmark recently took a U-turn from the resistance line of a descending trend channel stretched since July 23.